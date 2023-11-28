What's new

Deal Done, Iran to Get Mil Mi-28 Chopper, Sukhoi Su-35 Jet

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Arrangements have been finalized for the delivery of Russian-made Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters, and Yak-130 jet trainers to Iran, a deputy defense minister said.
1401102418013152526844034.jpg


Speaking to Tasnim, Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Mahdi Farahi said plans have been finalized for Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters, and Yak-130 jet trainers to join the combat units of the Iranian Armed Forces.
He said those three advanced military aircraft will be definitely at Iran’s disposal and the processes are currently under way.
The general noted that Iran has the strongest fleet of military helicopters in the region in terms of quantity and has upgraded the capabilities of the chopper after carrying out several projects.

1402090616084044328862794.jpg

Iran hasn’t acquired any new fighter aircraft in recent years, excluding a few Russian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighters it bought in the 1990s.
Iran and Russia have signed major deals to boost their economic, trade, energy and military cooperation.
In September, the Iranian Air Force received its first Russian-made Yak-130 jet trainers.
1402061814432944628319754.jpg

Developed by Russia’s Yakovlev and Aermacchi, the Yakovlev Yak-130 is a subsonic two-seat jet trainer and light combat aircraft.
The advanced aircraft would allow Iranian military pilots to undergo training in operating 4+ and fifth-generation fighter jets, like Sukhoi Su-57.

www.tasnimnews.com

Su35 is not good fighter in Russia Ukraine war destroyed by Ukrainian via soviet era SAMs

Its good only on paper, if Iran will buy J10CE from China its more advanced than Su35

And also mi28 is also overhyped platform
 
The relations between Iran and Russia are in the best condition but I am not sure about Iran-China relations.
 
One day it's happening, the other day it's not, make up your damn minds people
 
Comedy gold.The chinese are still not even able to build reliable jet engines and then have such a big mouth and plus mixing complete different things.

Btw: Late Soviet era SAMs are extremely powerfull, if used correct, like the Buk-M1 and S-300P. And this is completely disconnected from the Su-35, the J10 etc. and how good or bad it is as a fighter.

a) A fighter Jet is not only the radar.
b) EASA is not per se better and sure not in such a tiny jet with small electrical power ressources ...

 
Last edited:
But Su35 has a best EW System as claimed than why not Su35 deceive/decept these so called your EXTREMELY POWERFUL soviet era SAMs lol
 
Still valuable for Iran (who probably got this deal in exchange for the drone support in Ukraine). It upgrades Iran’s aging fleet to something decent.
 
Because it was the ghost of Kiev, what else?

I will not waste my time with people, who do not have even the most basic education in science and maths like statistics and instead are polluting Forums with technobabble and even more retarded abbreviations, see here the so called "military men" from the US.
 
Lol your time is precious what a joke you have

What says wrong about abbreviations these abbreviations are commonly used all over the world by aviation enthusiasts
 
Because both can't substitute real knowlegde in science. Duh.

It's more or less the same, the retarded abbrevations you hear in the "pentagon speak" and the technobabble in star trek or even worse in star wars.
 

