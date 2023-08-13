What's new

De-Islamization of India

Our establishment knows the best and I have no objection. But in the aftermath of De-Islamization drive in India, some things, some legacies will be missed by people who live long enough. That legacy will be looked back at with nostalgia by people whose life will span the periods before and after the De-Islamization drive.

Example:

* Quality Urdu poetry - Now I know why former PM Manmohan Singh was a famous fan of Urdu poetry

* Urdu type Hindi learnt at school and through Bollywood movies and television shows
 

