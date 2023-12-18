Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most wanted criminal, poisoned in Pakistan: Report​

Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most wanted criminal, poisoned in Pakistan: ReportNew DelhiEdited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Dec 18, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
The 65-year-old underworld figure, who is responsible for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was allegedly poisoned by one of his men and was rushed to hospital two days ago.
Unconfirmed reports also claim that he is in critical condition and that the Pakistani establishment has tightened the security around the hospital.
Mastermind of 1993 Mumbai blasts Ibrahim has been staying in Pakistan for decades. This was confirmed by his nephew in January, telling the National Investigating Agency that the underworld don stays in Karachi after marrying for the second time.
“Dawood Ibrahim has a second wife, a Pakistani Pathan. Her name is Maizabin. He has three daughters Marukh (married to Junaid, son of Javed Miandad), Mehrin (married), and Maziya (unmarried), and one son Mohin Nawaz (married)," Alishah Parkar, son of Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar, said in the statement, which is part of the charge sheet filed by the NIA in the case in November last year.
According to Indian authorities, Ibrahim is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai blasts that killed more than 250 people and injured thousands.
Dawood's D-CompanyHe is also believed to be involved in various other criminal activities, such as drug trafficking, money laundering, extortion, and arms smuggling. He runs this organised crime syndicate under the so-called 'D-Company'.
He is said to have close links with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.
For decades, India has been seeking the extradition of Dawood Ibrahim from Pakistan and has provided several evidence of his activities in that country. However, Pakistan has repeatedly denied giving shelter to the criminal.
India has also put a bounty of $25 million on Dawood’s head and has urged the international community to pressure Pakistan to hand him over.
(With inputs from agencies)
