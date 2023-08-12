Dawn: China rains death toll rises to 78

China rains death toll rises to 78 FO says Pakistan ‘deeply saddened’ over loss of precious lives in floods.

BEIJING: The death toll from record-breaking rains across northern China rose to at least 78 on Friday, as authorities warned of more flooding and another storm approached the country.Deaths from flooding in Hebei province rose to 29, state media reported on Friday, after Storm Doksuri, which hit mainland China as a typhoon two weeks ago, brought on the most severe rainfall since records began 140 years ago.Rescuers have continued to search for people swept away by the floods, as another storm, Khanun, approaches over the weekend.The deluge followed weeks of historic heat, with scientists saying such extreme weather events are being exacerbated by climate change.Streets in parts of Hebei, which borders the capital, were still caked in mud on Wednesday. Residents were scrambling to recover waterlogged belongings and clean up damaged homes.During a visit to affected communities last week, Hebei province party chief Ni Yuefeng said that the area could “reduce the pressure on Beijing’s flood control” and serve as a “moat” for the capital. As of Thursday, 29 people had been killed by the rains across the province, six of whom had been previously listed as missing, state broadcastersaid Friday. Sixteen are still missing.In Beijing, at least 33 people have died, including two rescue workers, authorities said this week. And more than a dozen people were killed in north-eastern Jilin province after torrential rain last week.On Friday, state news agencysaid that another flood control team had been sent to the province, where “the local flooding situation remains severe”.Heavy rains are expected again over the weekend as tropical depression Khanun — formerly a typhoon — approaches China.Emergency alert levels are being held in place across northern China,said, with key riverways being closely monitored.Heavy damage China’s state media has hailed the government’s efforts to mitigate damage from the inundations, with coverage focused on tales of mutual aid and selfless officials working tirelessly on rescue efforts.Pakistan on Friday said it was saddened over the loss of precious human lives due to floods in China, and stood ready to provide utmost support and humanitarian assistance to China in the difficult hour.“We are deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious human lives due to floods in China. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the affected people and the bereaved families,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.In this difficult time, Pakistan stands ready to provide utmost support and humanitarian assistance to China. We are confident that led by the Chinese leadership, and due to strong will and conviction of the Chinese people, they would soon surmount this temporary difficulty, she said.The spokesperson said that like China, Pakistan was also confronting the adverse impacts of climate change manifested in heatwaves, torrential rains and floods. Pakistan stands ready to work with China to achieve our shared objectives of mitigating climate change, and up-grading our respective capacity for disaster management and prevention, she added.