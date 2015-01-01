Dassault Rafale, tender | News & Discussions [Thread 2]

The option of Sukhoi is just to make Dassault feel a bit of pressure perhaps. See at 272 Su30 MKI +42 Super Sukhois (status of contract unknown) for Nuclear strike role makes it total of 314. Assuming even if numbers are increased to say 500 birds with modernization and assimilation of AESA and Newer BVR missiles + Brahmos M... Result will be a topline heavy cost intensive and high lifecycle cost birds. Reason being, the MKIs are not like fully locally TOTised but rather licence produced at HAL. Meaning for another 180-200 birds we would only pay royalty and manufacture what we already have - A heavy class air superiority bird. Also even with a high production rate the whole reaching 500 kind of figure would take at least 10-12 years just for production, leaving the need of higher number of qualified pilots who can pilot/handle MKI. The maintanence of engine and flying hours being limited will mean we got to stock a much larger number or buy out a whole line for all future purpose.. Either ways its gonna shoot up the cost.



The fact remains that Dassault contract of 15-17Bn would be signed as soon as

A) India makes budgetary allocation for newer purchases (expected in first full budget of arun jaitley FM in Feb 2015 for acquisition from April 2015 onwards

B) Dassualt works out the issue with HAL and takes full responsibility of 108 birds.



Interestingly, i have been hearing a figure of 20-22 Bn $ also but guess what.... not for 126 but a total of 189 birds. A round figure of 126 +63 follow on complete deal size.



Again a strange question in front of our MOD.. a potential Hi-Mid-Lo combination if it is what forsighted then where is Mid in case of more MKIs? assuming Lo is taken care by LCA MK1.. Will proposed MK2 still be Lo only or now it is envisioned to come under Mid bracket. Another point, with say HOT ENGINE technology for GE 414 (for operation under extreme hot temperature), the chances of MK2 coming with more enhanced capacity has increased. Thus, it is a gud guess if Dassault does not take 100% onus for HAL produced ones then the MOD and possibly our PM may entrust our requirement focused surely on LCA MK2 and trumphet it as Make in India's biggest and most ambitious project.



But there is a flip side. USA for some time had been creating slowing/delaying tactics for dual use technologies procurement. A case in example is our own High Altitude Long Endurance program for UAVs which is missing a critical equipment which is procured from USA, a dual use technology. and now there are talks of Amercian HALE UAV being discussed by IN.. So can India be assured that critical tech like Hot engine tech may also not get botched up or delayed just to sell say a more costlier engine/ fighter jet being offered by USA??



I guess DM Parrikar comments are much more than what meets the eye. A very good point now would be to look at all directions to see who is holding what cards close to their hearts and whats hiding up in sleeves...