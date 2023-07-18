What's new

Dark Reality of Indian Street food 😱

When I go to Pak I only dine at expensive restaurants such as KababJees, Monal, Kolachi, lal Qila etc.. Avoid thaly wala at all cost but am told their food is very tasty..
 
K_Bin_W said:
When I go to Pak I only dine at expensive restaurants such as KababJees, Monal, Kolachi, lal Qila etc.. Avoid thaly wala at all cost but am told their food is very tasty..
Click to expand...
the restaurants are just as dirty. best way is to get somebody to get fresh bakra or chicken and slaughter there in front of you and cook it.
 
Azadkashmir said:
the restaurants are just as dirty. best way is to get somebody to get fresh bakra or chicken and slaughter there in front of you and cook it.
Click to expand...

Most of the street food people in my city always wash hands, wear hairnets, and pray at masjid so they do wuzhu. I’ve eaten plenty of times and never observed anything unhygienic.
 
Azadkashmir said:
the restaurants are just as dirty. best way is to get somebody to get fresh bakra or chicken and slaughter there in front of you and cook it.
Click to expand...

When I was there last the manager gave me a tour of the kitchen at Kolochi and Lal Qila is international Buffet each section is an open kitchen. I was very satisfied with both.
 
K_Bin_W said:
When I was there last the manager gave me a tour of the kitchen at Kolochi and Lal Qila is international Buffet each section is an open kitchen. I was very satisfied with both.
Click to expand...
i have been to lal qila in wilmslow road here in uk but unfortunately i saw a lil mouse under the step were their was a hole. So stop going.
 

Similar threads

khansaheeb
Bolton: New Chaiiwala drive-thru Indian street food opens
Replies
12
Views
748
313ghazi
313ghazi
Sharma Ji
Indian food thread
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
2K
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
B
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia
Replies
13
Views
902
bluesky
B
ghazi52
Food and Beverage processing Industries of Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
57
ghazi52
ghazi52
Zibago
WB projects two more dark years for Pakistan’s economic growth
2 3
Replies
37
Views
1K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom