Dark Reality of Indian Street food 😱

the restaurants are just as dirty. best way is to get somebody to get fresh bakra or chicken and slaughter there in front of you and cook it.When I go to Pak I only dine at expensive restaurants such as KababJees, Monal, Kolachi, lal Qila etc.. Avoid thaly wala at all cost but am told their food is very tasty..
i have been to lal qila in wilmslow road here in uk but unfortunately i saw a lil mouse under the step were their was a hole. So stop going.When I was there last the manager gave me a tour of the kitchen at Kolochi and Lal Qila is international Buffet each section is an open kitchen. I was very satisfied with both.
You will find dirty dining every where - But restaurants I mentioned are world class thats why I usually request a kitchen tour.i have been to lal qila in wilmslow road here in uk but unfortunately i saw a lil mouse under the step were their was a hole. So stop going.