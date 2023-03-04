Dark Origins Of The Scientific Method

I had thought that as well for a time after watching Neil deGrasse the clown's video.Ghazali did not ruin it, a comment from the video below sums it.'@grimmjow83149ears agoI honestly think it's stupid to think al ghazali was the reason the Muslims declined. Infact al ghazzali had a major impact in Islamic jurisprudence and Sufism but Islamic scholars dismissed him as weak in hadith, the point is Muslims were definitely influenced by ghazali in many aspects but he was no pope nor was he given the reverence of early Muslims known as the salaf. Meaning Islamic scholars (asharites) could and did disagree with al ghazali on many things including theology.... Lastly and the most obvious proof that al ghazali didn't really affect science in Islam is the fact that science flourished many centuries after al ghazali, most of the Islamic works in astronomy were produced after alghazali's death (ibnal shatir, Ali al qushji etc.) Major discoveries in medical sciences occurred centuries after all ghazali (ibnal nafis, ibn tufail for example). In fact apart from political instability and threat from northern spain, philosophy was thriving in North Africa and Spain during ibn rushd's time.'Ghazali is among the greatest philosophers/theologians of the world in his own right who has been studied in western academia ever since medieval times.