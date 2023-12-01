What's new

Daniyal Aziz holds Ahsan Iqbal responsible for inflation

Daniyal Aziz holds Ahsan Iqbal responsible for inflation​

By News Desk
December 01, 2023
ISLAMABAD: PMLN leader Daniyal Aziz criticised his own party’s Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and held him responsible for inflation.
In a statement, Daniyal Aziz said that Ahsan Iqbal considered himself the final authority on local governments and he should answer before delivering a speech about local governments.
Aziz asked why he could not control record-breaking inflation when he was the chairman of the Price Monitoring Committee. Aziz said that due to this incompetence, the PMLN government had completely failed at the public level. He said while PMLN had a good record of keeping inflation low but due to inflation, the party’s reputation had been severely damaged.
 

