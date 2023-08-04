What's new

Danish opposition protests at government move to stop Koran burnings

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Mar 16, 2012
Messages
21,490
Reaction score
-12
Country
Pakistan
Location
Turkey
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Seven Danish opposition parties on Thursday voiced objection to the government's efforts to make it illegal to burn copies of the Koran, arguing that legislation would be an unacceptable restriction on freedom of expression.

Outrage in the Muslim world over desecration of the Koran in front of embassies of Muslim countries in Denmark and Sweden has prompted both governments to say they will look for ways to legally restrict the burnings.

But prohibiting Koran burnings would interfere with the principles of free speech in Denmark, the opposition parties said in a joint statement.

"All undersigned parties uphold fundamental Danish civil liberties and are of the opinion that civil liberties must always take precedence over religious dogmas," they wrote.

By giving in to outside pressure, the government could also open the door to foreign countries interfering with national politics, the parties added.

"The veto of the violent man must not prevail and must not set the boundaries for Danish politics and Danish democracy," the opposition said.

Ranging from the far-right New Right party to the far-left Red-Green Alliance, the seven parties together hold 72 seats in the 178 member parliament, while the government of three centre-right and centre-left parties has a total of 88 seats.

Despite the protest, the government will continue to work towards preventing the burning of Korans, Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard told public broadcaster DR.

news.yahoo.com

Danish opposition protests at government move to stop Koran burnings

Seven Danish opposition parties on Thursday voiced objection to the government's efforts to make it illegal to burn copies of the Koran, arguing that legislation would be an unacceptable restriction on freedom of expression. Outrage in the Muslim world over desecration of the Koran in front of...
news.yahoo.com news.yahoo.com

It is becoming clear which way we are heading.
 

Similar threads

Dalit
Denmark to tighten border control amid Koran burnings
Replies
0
Views
1
Dalit
Dalit
aziqbal
Two protesters burn Quran outside Iraqi embassy in Denmark
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
810
mangochutney
M
Kingdom come
After Koran burning in Sweden, UN approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred
Replies
0
Views
53
Kingdom come
Kingdom come
Vanguard One
India’s opposition calls out Narendra Modi government for ‘brazen indifference’ over violence in Manipur
Replies
5
Views
114
protean
P
B
Bangladesh protests yet another Quran's copy burning
Replies
0
Views
322
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom