Daman village, ethnic Nepalese get Chinese citizenship in Tibet-Nepal border region in Tibet

Daman villege, Daman people, descendants of Nepalese Gurkha army, closely related to Tamang people of Nepal. Previously stateless, they were granted Chinese citizenship in 2003.
HistoryIn 1792, after the Sino-Gorkha war, hundreds of Gorkha soldiers were lost in the China-Nepal border and then resided there. The Daman people are allegedly the descendants of the Gorkha soldiers, and there have been the 6th or 7th generations since then.
Daman people were once without a nationality (stateless) before the State Council of China officially approved them as Chinese citizens in 2003. Since then, Daman people have been treated the same as Tibetan by the government.
Sino-Nepalese War
