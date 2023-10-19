What's new

Daman village, ethnic Nepalese get Chinese citizenship in Tibet-Nepal border region in Tibet

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,347
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Daman villege, Daman people, descendants of Nepalese Gurkha army, closely related to Tamang people of Nepal. Previously stateless, they were granted Chinese citizenship in 2003.

History

In 1792, after the Sino-Gorkha war, hundreds of Gorkha soldiers were lost in the China-Nepal border and then resided there. The Daman people are allegedly the descendants of the Gorkha soldiers, and there have been the 6th or 7th generations since then.

Daman people were once without a nationality (stateless) before the State Council of China officially approved them as Chinese citizens in 2003. Since then, Daman people have been treated the same as Tibetan by the government.

Sino-Nepalese War

en.wikipedia.org

Sino-Nepalese War - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Last edited:
Chinese government upgrades Daman houses for the 4th time, all costs covered by the government, the whole rebuild project will be completed and people can move in by the end of October. 2023

 
Descendants of Nepalese Gurkha invaders, not far from their village lies the cemetary of the fallen soldiers of Qing dynasty who died defending the Chinese territory against these aggressors.

微信图片_20231019223432.png
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Daman village, ethnic Nepalese get Chinese citizenship in Tibet-Nepal border region in Tibet
Replies
6
Views
734
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Migyitun, a village under Chinese control in South Tibet south of McMahon Line , recovered by China in 1962 China-India border war
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
2K
tower9
T
beijingwalker
China rail project aims to link Tibet to Kathmandu, may be extended to Indian border
Replies
3
Views
477
etylo
E
beijingwalker
Tibet to invest nearly $2 billion to improve residents’ livelihoods, especially people, facilities in border regions
Replies
0
Views
316
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
E
The 3rd China-Tibet “Rim of the Himalayas” International Cooperation Forum opens. India the only neighboring country in the region that is ignored.
Replies
6
Views
249
etylo
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom