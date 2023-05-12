What's new

Dalit mega thread

Uttar Pradesh: Hindus force themselves into house of Dalit woman and assault her, saying "She is a chamar, what will she do".

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1656627833513598977

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1656631491923935232

Rajasthan: Dalit attacking during wedding procession for riding horse. Article below:

Dalit groom's bindoli stopped and slapped, family thrashed; Now case registered on 27​

Bhilwara News: During the marriage of a Dalit groom in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, there was a dispute regarding the removal of Bindoli where many villagers stopped the Bindoli in the middle of the way and misbehaved with the family members. Now the police have registered a case against 27 people.​

Dalit groom's bindoli stopped and slapped, family thrashed; Now case registered on 27










Flag Arya
May 08, 2023 | 7:37 PM

Bhilwara: In Bhilwara, Rajasthan, a controversy has come to the fore regarding the removal of Bindoli during the marriage of a Dalit groom. According to the information received, in Shahpura police station area of the district, in Lathiyon ka Kheda village of the area, some villagers fiercely disputed about taking out the bindoli on the mare of a Dalit groom. In fact, on Sunday late night, Raman Bairwa's Bindoli had come out in the village, where many villagers stopped the Bindoli in the middle of the way and started misbehaving with the family members. At the same time, the matter of slapping the groom Raman Bairwa by the villagers is also coming to the fore. However, after the dispute escalated, Shahpura police station in-charge Rajkumar Nayak arrived with May Jabte and pacified the atmosphere.


According to Shahpur CO Mahavir Sharma, the whole incident is of Lathiyon ka Kheda village of Shahpura police station area, where Raman Bairwa's Bindoli was coming out on Sunday, where some people of the village argued by stopping the Bindoli. After this, the police team along with Shahpura police station in-charge reached and pacified the matter.

The groom got the case registered​

Tell that after getting the information of the uproar, Shahpura reached there along with Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahavir Prasad Sharma and station in-charge Rajkumar May Jabte and late night the bridegroom's bindoli was taken out under police protection. During this, while raising slogans of Jai Bhim, the groom kept the picture of Bhimrao Ambedkar with him while sitting on the mare.

And the next day, a case has been registered against 27 people on behalf of groom Raman Bairwa in Shahpura police station. Shahpura police station has registered a case and started searching for the accused. Here the station in-charge Rajkumar Nayak is still camping in the village with his jabte where additional police force has been deployed.

Police is investigating the matter​

At the same time, after the incident, the groom Raman Bairwa's procession will go to Khamor village today. Here Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahavir Prasad Sharma says that the police is probing the matter thoroughly and the accused are being searched. Apart from this, station in-charge Rajkumar Nayak said that after safely evacuating Bindoli, the situation in the village is normal and now there is no dispute of any kind.

www.tv9hindi.com

दलित दूल्हे की बिंदोली रोककर मारा चांटा, परिवार से मारपीट; अब 27 पर केस दर्ज

Bhilwara News: राजस्थान के भीलवाड़ा में एक दलित दूल्हे के शादी के दौरान बिंदोली निकालने को लेकर विवाद हो गया जहां कई ग्रामीणों ने बीच रास्ते में ही बिंदोली को रुकवा कर परिजनों के साथ जमकर अभद्रता की. अब पुलिस ने 27 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किा है.
www.tv9hindi.com www.tv9hindi.com
 
indianexpress.com

Cops: Upper Caste men beat up Dalit groom, others; 25 booked

Based on the complaint lodged by the groom's mother-in-law Geeta Jatav on May 8, as many as 25 people were booked at the Agra Sadar Bazar police station, said police.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com

inshorts.com

Dalit groom assaulted, forced to get down from mare in Agra

A group of upper caste men allegedly beat up a 24-year-old Dalit groom and forced him off the mare in Agra. The wedding procession was on its way to a marriage hall when it came under attack. An FIR has been lodged. As per the complaint, the attackers, armed with sticks and iron rods, assaulted...
inshorts.com inshorts.com

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Dalit groom forced off horse by upper castes, women guests molested in Agra | Agra News - Times of India

AGRA: A Dalit man's wedding procession was attacked with rods and sticks and women were molested in Agra's Sohalla for the 'groom riding a horse'.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

@Drizzt @jamahir
 
Firstly, thank you for creating this thread. @Drizzt, we must thank Virus.

Secondly, I started the third vid and this "guru ji" I listened until 02:49 mins and he was droning on like a corporate idiot and idiot he is by being aligned with BJP.

What is he saying about Communists maligning Ambedkar by cosying up to the Congress ??? Hain ???

And BJP with its constitution being Manusmriti and not Ambedkar's written constitution for India is the one to speak for Ambedkar ? :rofl:

Flag Arya
May 08, 2023 | 7:37 PM

@Mustang125, why did you laugh at these atrocities ?
 
jamahir said:
Firstly, thank you for creating this thread. @Drizzt, we must thank Virus.

Secondly, I started the third vid and this "guru ji" I listened until 02:49 mins and he was droning on like a corporate idiot and idiot he is by being aligned with BJP.

What is he saying about Communists maligning Ambedkar by cosying up to the Congress ??? Hain ???

And BJP with its constitution being Manusmriti and not Ambedkar's written constitution for India is the one to speak for Ambedkar ? :rofl:



@Mustang125, why did you laugh at these atrocities ?
Not laughing at the atrocities but laughed at the trolling attempt that only @-=virus=- came up with
 
Madhya Pradesh: Hindu family murders couple after daughter marries a Dalit

Family Kills Couple, Hangs Them From Tree After Teen Marries Dalit: UP Cops​

Police booked seven people, including the girl's father, for kidnapping, murder and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Four of them have been arrested.​

Updated: May 11, 2023 4:05 pm IST
Family Kills Couple, Hangs Them From Tree After Teen Marries Dalit: UP Cops

The bodies were found hanging from a mango tree in Kayampur Nivarwara village. (Representational)



Unnao (UP):
A teenage couple was allegedly killed by the girls' relatives and the bodies hung from a tree in a village here to make it look like suicide, police said on Thursday.
Police booked seven people, including the girl's father, for kidnapping, murder and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Four of them have been arrested.
The bodies were found hanging from a mango tree in Kayampur Nivarwara village under the Asiwan police station area on Tuesday. Police said the the girl was 17 years old and belonged to the Thakur community, while the man, aged 19, was a Dalit.


Station in-charge Akhilesh Tiwari said that a day before the bodies were found, the girl's father had lodged a complaint against the young man for abducting her.
On Tuesday, the man's father lodged a complaint against the girl's family for abducting his son, killing him and hanging the body, Mr Tiwari said.
Circle Officer Bangarmau Pankaj Singh, who is investigating the case, said in the course of interrogation of those arrested, it has come to the fore that the young man had been going around the village saying he would marry the girl and take her home as soon as she became an adult.
It has also come out in the inquiry that the girl's relatives killed the young man first and then brought the girl and hanged them both to make it look like a case of suicide, the Circle Officer said.
Investigations are on and all the accused will be arrested soon, the officer said.
Police said the couple had once eloped in March but was found within a week. Based on a complaint from the girl's relatives, an FIR was registered. The man was sent to jail while the girl was handed over to her family after a medical examination and recording of her statement.
According to local people, the girl belonged to an upper caste and her family was opposed to her relationship with a Dalit man, and this led to the killing of the two.


There is, however, no mention of this in the police report given by the family of the dead youth.
www.ndtv.com

Family Kills Couple, Hangs Them From Tree After Teen Marries Dalit: UP Cops

A teenage couple was allegedly killed by the girls' relatives and the bodies hung from a tree in a village here to make it look like suicide, police said on Thursday.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
Article on the suicide of a Dalit student at IIT Bombay and the discrimination he experienced at the hands of Hindus:

‘Dalit aaya, dalit aaya’: Overwhelming evidence of Darshan Solanki facing caste discrimination at IIT-Bombay, claims family​

Updated on: 11 May,2023 03:55 PM IST | Mumbai
Muhammad Raafi
Muhammad Raafi | rafi.mohammad@mid-day.com

The family expressed anguish and concern about the continuous sidelining of the incidences of caste discrimination during the investigations
‘Dalit aaya, dalit aaya’: Overwhelming evidence of Darshan Solanki facing caste discrimination at IIT-Bombay, claims family

Darshan Solanki's father and sister addressing a press conference at the Mumbai Press Club. Photo/Midday


The family of Darshan Solanki, IIT Bombay student who committed suicide, on Thursday expressed anguish and concern about the continuous sidelining of the incidences of caste discrimination during the investigations



Solanki, a first-year B.Tech (Chemical) student at IIT Bombay was allegedly facing “severe caste discrimination” at the Institute and committed suicide on February 12, 2023.

Addressing a press conference at the Mumbai Press Club, the father of Solanki, Ramesh Bhai Solanki, also flanked by his daughter and Darshan's sister Janvi Solanki and Former Member of Parliament Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar, said that upon Solanki’s death, Powai police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) instead of an FIR inspite of “evidence of caste discrimination” and started investigation.
However, after mounting pressure and demands of the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to investigate the matter, the Maharashtra Government formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of Lakhmi Gautam, Joint CP (Crime), Mumbai; Upadhyaya, DCP; Bhosale, ACP, to investigate the case.
Janvi said that in the second week of April she stumbled upon Darshan’s social media accounts while trying to log into social media. She came across Darshan’s chat with an account of “Sam Rajput” on Instagram. On February 7, 2023, just a few days before Darshan’s demise, Sam Rajput asked Darshan for his IIT-JEE rank. Darshan told him his JEE rank. Further, Darshan went on to say in the chat that since Sam now knows Darshan’s category, he will probably ‘also’ not like Darshan anymore. Darshan also added that Sam mustn’t think that reserved category students get undue advantage. The family is concerned about Darshan’s apprehension about another person ‘also’ not liking him.
Also read: BJP's power-hungry attitude has killed democracy in the country: Maha Congress reacts to SC verdict on Shinde-BJP govt
“It is telling of the fact that in Darshan’s experience in IIT-Bombay, people stopped liking him after they learned that he was a reserved category student. It is yet another evidence of caste discrimination he faced in a line of so many that have already been revealed, showing that he was isolated, taunted and ostracized due to his caste,” Dr Mungekar said.
He said that this new evidence adds to many already submitted testimonies regarding the caste discrimination that Darshan faced in IIT-Bombay. These testimonies include the statements given by Uday Singh Meena, a student at IIT-B, and the family members, including Darshan’s sister, Janvi Solanki, and his aunt, Divyaben Solanki. In their statements, they all emphasized that Darshan was being harassed because of his caste. He even wanted to change his room because of the harassment he faced from his roommate. His peers mocked him for his questions about the know-how of computer, electronic gadgets and other subject matters, he said.
“On knowing Darshan’s caste, they ostracized him, reduced their interaction with him, and humiliated him for belonging to the SC category. Darshan had confided to his sister Janvi that when his peers learned that he is from the SC community, they would call him out and say… ‘dalit aaya..dalit aaya’ (look, the Dalit is here) when he would try to join them during group studies or meal hours. His classmate from the SC category has mentioned to the IIT-Bombay internal committee that Darshan was sensitive about his caste and often thought about what others would think about a reserved category student studying in an institute like IIT Bombay,” the family said in a press release after addressing the press conference.
What is “highly suspicious” is the way SIT is trying to ignore all the testimonies that point to the fact that “Darshan was facing caste discrimination” from his roommate, classmates and other people in the institute and was deeply affected by it, which is revealed from the testimonies and evidence, it further said.

“The SIT which is investigating the crime of abetment to suicide and caste atrocity, is not even looking at the angle of caste discrimination and has instead pinned the blame on one student in a separate matter. Why is the SIT not investigating into these testimonies and trying to find out who are those students and persons who discriminated and harassed Darshan for his caste? They are not trying to find out who made fun of his computer knowledge, who taunted dalit aaya dalit aaya or because of whom he wanted to change his room. Who are these students who harassed Dashan and discriminated against him based on his Dalit identity? Why have their names not come up yet in the investigation?
“It is highly appalling to see that SIT continues to sideline the caste-based discrimination incidents Darshan has faced when there is overwhelming evidence pointing out to the caste discrimination faced by Darshan and the impact it had on him. The latest media reports which suggest SIT’s ruling out of caste discrimination faced by Darshan from his classmates and roommate, in light of the handwritten note which names one student (the handwriting has been disputed by me and my daughter – Janvi), are concerning. The family believes that Darshan was killed / pushed to commit suicide because of the harassment he faced as a reserved category student, which is evident from the overwhelming evidence in that regard,” Darshan’s father said.
When the concerned police officers of Powai Police Station conducted a search in Darshan’s room, he said, they seized all electronic devices (including his mobile phone, laptop and pen drive) along with other items belonging to him. However, the family has not been provided clone copies of the seized electronic devices even after demanding it repeatedly. The family fears that more such instances that can show that he has faced caste-based discrimination will be buried under the guise of investigation.
“It is extremely concerning seeing the manner in which the investigation is being conducted sidelining the caste-based discrimination faced by Darshan and also how the family is kept in the dark about the same. The investigation ostensibly being conducted by the SIT and the Police authorities does not inspire confidence and is only trying to cover up the caste-based discrimination that Darshan had faced in IIT-Bombay. The family has written complaint letters to the Chief Minister, Home Minister, Commissioner of Police and also to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes reporting this sidelining of caste discrimination in the ongoing investigation and demanding immediate intervention in this matter to ensure that crucial evidence is not lost/ignored and so that our family gets justice.”

www.mid-day.com

‘Dalit aaya, dalit aaya’: Overwhelming evidence of Darshan Solanki facing caste discrimination at IIT-Bombay, claims family

The family expressed anguish and concern about the continuous sidelining of the incidences of caste discrimination during the investigations
www.mid-day.com www.mid-day.com
 

