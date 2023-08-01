Viet
Octavia RS, a sedan of Skoda Auto, on road in the Republic of Czech. Photo courtesy of Skoda Auto
Czech Skoda cars available in Vietnam this September
Skoda cars have been imported into Vietnam from the Czech Republic and will go on sale here in September, according to Skoda's Vietnamese partner TC Motor.
Skoda TC Motor factory under construction to be completed next year 2024. Almost every factory in Vietnam be shoes factory or car factory only needs one year to be completed.
120,000 cars per year.