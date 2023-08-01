What's new

Czech Skoda cars available in Vietnam this September

Viet

Viet

1-1677577860-7978-1677577866.jpg

Octavia RS, a sedan of Skoda Auto, on road in the Republic of Czech. Photo courtesy of Skoda Auto


Czech Skoda cars available in Vietnam this September - VnExpress International

Skoda cars have been imported into Vietnam from the Czech Republic and will go on sale here in September, according to Skoda’s Vietnamese partner TC Motor. - VnExpress International
ampe.vnexpress.net ampe.vnexpress.net


Skoda TC Motor factory under construction to be completed next year 2024. Almost every factory in Vietnam be shoes factory or car factory only needs one year to be completed.
120,000 cars per year.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1628309544995545091
 

