Cypher probe: FIA summons Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood and Asad Umar

PTI chairman, Shah Mahmood and Asad Umar directed to come along with related docs
1689789288103.png

Shortly after the principal secretary to the deposed prime minister, Azam Khan, refuted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s cypher narrative as “baseless,” the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned the former premier for investigations into the case.

Khan has been asked to appear at the FIA headquarters on July 25, and bring documents related to the case with him.

The FIA has been investigating the cypher case since last year.

The case relates to an alleged plot by the United States (US) to overthrow the PTI government.

In the summons, the FIA has warned the PTI chairman that action will be taken against him if he fails to appear.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar summoned​

Furthermore, the FIA also summoned PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and former planning minister Asad Umar to appear before the investigation team.

The FIA notice directed both leaders to come with relevant record.
www.samaaenglish.tv

FIA summons PTI chairman in cypher case

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Counter Terrorism Wing has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister in
