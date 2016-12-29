What's new

CV-16 Liaoning - Type 001 Aircraft Carrier News & Discussions

I think it is really strange - and maybe also my own fault - that we have several PLN-news threads, two dedicated 001A & 002 carrier topics but none for the Liaoning.

If I find time, I will clean and sort out the others a bit ... but I would recommend from now on all related to the CV-16 to post here.

So let's start with this beautiful image:

PLN CV-16 Liaoning + 13 J-15 - 1 complete.jpg
 
deino could i contact you on fb for some help on my page
 
Superb Pic indeed !
 
Chinese Aircraft Carrier Liaoning CV-16 and its five companions sailing on the West Pacific Ocean (CCTV 7 - 2016-12-23)

And this is the very first time China's aircraft carrier Liaoning breaks through First Island Chain!

 
I want !!!!!

http://alert5.com/2016/12/30/china-invites-everyone-to-take-a-look-at-its-aircraft-carrier/

China invites everyone to take a look at its aircraft carrier
Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesman Yang Yujun said during a monthly news briefing on Dec. 29 that anyone can come take a look at its aircraft carrier Liaoning, as long as relevant laws and rules are not broken and there is no obstruction to the navigation of the ship.

Yang was responding to a question from a reporter regarding the recent monitoring of the carrier by Japan Maritime Self Defense Force ships and aircraft while it skirt Japan.
In Pics: Aircraft carrier Liaoning holds training in Yellow Sea
Source: China Military, 2016-12-30 17:30:48

he aircraft carrier Liaoning steams through China's Yellow Sea during a formation training exercise on Dec. 23. The carrier is 306.4 meters long and 74.4 meters wide. It has a displacement of more than 50,000 tons and a maximum speed of 28 knots per hour. (81.cn/Mo Xiaoliang)

4437e6581cb019d06d061c.jpg

4437e6581cb019d06d2e1d.jpg

4437e6581cb019d06d4b1e.jpg

4437e6581cb019d06d711f.jpg

4437e6581cb019d06d8620.jpg
 
