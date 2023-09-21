What's new

'Culprits Bajwa, Faiz' should be held accountable for causing instability: Sanaullah

1695319373279.png

  • "They are culprits of Pakistan," says former interior minister.
  • Sanaullah says Bajwa, Faiz should be brought to justice for causing instability.
  • PML-N to address problems of common man on priority, he adds.
KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah has held former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Faiz Hamid responsible for prevailing political and economic crises in the country.
In an interview with a local TV channel on Wednesday, Sanaullah called the former top military officials "culprits of the nation", demanding that they should be brought to justice for causing political and economic instability in the country, The News reported.
In response to a question, Sanaullah said: “These people are culprits of the nation. They are the culprits of Pakistan. They are culprits of not just the PML-N but also of the entire nation.”
“They will not be forgiven. These people must be held accountable. They are responsible for the current instability in the country and they must be asked why they created instability in 2017," he added.
Answering another question what action PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would propose if his party came to power against Gen Bajwa, Gen Hamid, former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar and a sitting senior Supreme Court judge whom he named while addressing his party’s Punjab Tanzeemi Committee meeting via video link on Tuesday or it was only a statement, Sanaullah said these people were responsible for citizens starving in the country because they brought about political instability, which in turn led to economic instability.
When asked what the PML-N’s plan was for “these national culprits”, he said his party would not rush towards revenge. In his address, he said, Sharif made it clear that first the injured person in need of urgent medical attention must be attended and then action should be taken against the culprits.
“If the PML-N gets an opportunity to come to power, first of all, our priority would be to address the problems of the common man, and later those responsible for their plight, in my opinion as the decision would be made by the party, should be booked in a case.”
Sanaullah further said that these culprits should be brought to justice just the way Pervez Musharraf was brought to the dock and the credit for that must be given to the PML-N.
To another query, if action would also be taken against the sitting SC judge named by Nawaz Sharif, he said, “Yes, [he] should be accountable…. Yesterday, Nawaz Sharif’s statement was a policy statement and he said these people should be held accountable.”

www.geo.tv

‘Culprits Bajwa, Faiz’ should be held accountable for causing instability: Sanaullah

They are culprits of not just the PML-N but also of the entire nation, says PML-N leader
www.geo.tv
 

