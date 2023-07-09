What's new

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Bangladesh has announced the arrest of Ikram ul Haq, alias Milan alias Abu Talha alias Molana Sabit,

1688938186393.png


The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Bangladesh has announced the arrest of Ikram ul Haq, alias Milan alias Abu Talha alias Molana Sabit, who is India's most wanted leader of AQIS (Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent). His wife, Faria Afreen, was also apprehended during the operation conducted in Madartek, Dhaka.

Yeah the intelligence arms of the Bangladesh Govt. are very well-equipped and active, for various reasons.
 
The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Bangladesh has announced the arrest of Ikram ul Haq, alias Milan alias Abu Talha alias Molana Sabit, who is India's most wanted leader of AQIS (Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent). His wife, Faria Afreen, was also apprehended during the operation conducted in Madartek, Dhaka.

Another Madrasa educated pig up for hanging.

Hasina needs to shutter all Madrasas.

Bugger elections!

Madrasahs are open only because they are a vote bank.

Without elections there is no need for that vote bank.

About 35% of Bangladeshis are prone to Islamism hence no political party can ignore them during an election.

Rule with an iron fist like Xi!

Send them to reeducation camps!!
 
You say this based on what? Support for Islamists is at an all time low in Bangladesh - while support for Hindutvas in India is at an all time high. Even educated Indian people fell for Hindutva propaganda and more and more opportunists are joining the bandwagon every day, even Bollywood people.

Bad mouthing uneducated Madrassah folks while fully supporting educated Hindutva supporters.

I think the latter are far more dangerous and more extremist, when having money and education.
 
You say this based on what? Support for Islamists is at an all time low in Bangladesh - while support for Hindutvas in India is at an all time high. Even educated Indian people fell for Hindutva propaganda and more and more opportunists are joining the bandwagon every day, even Bollywood people.

Bad mouthing uneducated Madrassah folks while fully supporting educated Hindutva supporters.

I think the latter are far more dangerous and more extremist, when having money and education.
35% of people in BD are die hard BNP. BNP is the face of Islamism in BD.

Same way the BJP is the face of Hinduvta.

There are some crucial differences between Hinduvta and islamists.

1. Hinduvta put India first. Whilst islamists will gladly sell out to the Arabs. They are proven traitors and saboteurs.

2. Hinduvta doesn’t carry out terrorism outside their borders. Which means they are not hated by the powerful Christians.

3. Hinduvta are educated and cunning whilst islamists are illiterate and stupid.
 
35% of people in BD are die hard BNP. BNP is the face of Islamism in BD.

Same way the BJP is the face of Hinduvta.

There are some crucial differences between Hinduvta and islamists.

1. Hinduvta put India first. Whilst islamists will gladly sell out to the Arabs. They are proven traitors and saboteurs.

2. Hinduvta doesn’t carry out terrorism outside their borders. Which means they are not hated by the powerful Christians.

3. Hinduvta are educated and cunning whilst islamists are illiterate and stupid.
You are nuts, every statement more loony than the next.

Go take your ADD medication....
 
2. Hinduvta doesn’t carry out terrorism outside their borders.
Once upon a time, Muslims were a world power unlike Indian Hindus who never ventured outside of Indian subcontinent. I think you never heard of crusade, right?
Which means they are not hated by the powerful Christians.
RSS also harasses Indian Christians which does not make powerful Christians in Europe and USA happy.
 

