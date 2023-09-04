Crumbling Moral Society Standard of Pakistani Education System

AZADPAKISTAN2009
School Professors , physical abuse
Usage of foul language with Women students
It is extremely painful to hear about this gradual decay
This is not the Pakistan , envisioned by Iqbal and his colleagues , created under leadership of Mohammad Ali Jinnah
