Cruise launches driverless robotaxi service in San Francisco

RoadRunner401 said: This looks good on paper, but it's going to be very, very expensive adventure for the cruise as maintenance required for those cars is extremely expensive, So cost vs. revenue will not add up unless Crusie is allowed to charge extra fares on top of regulated fares which will kill demand for cruise...

Well there's all sorts of questions that have to be asked which all result in cost.1) Do they require a city to be pre-mapped before the vehicles can be run in them?Many systems do (including Waymo and Cruise)This in itself is a cost. How often do they need the maps to be updated? How many countries are going to allow ALL their streets (which BTW can include the buildings beyond the street edge) to be continuously mapped to the millimeter by a foreign car company? This could be seen as a national security risk.How many moving parts do their sensors have. How many years can they survive? How fragile are they to being bumped into?All sort of questions.