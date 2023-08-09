Cronyism or protectionism? India halts import of electronic items

FuturePAF said: They will cut corners to earn profits and be caught soon enough as assembling most of the parts made in other countries, especially China. Click to expand...

The most expensive parts of a laptop/smartphone such as Processor, memory chip, camera lens and touchscreen are all made in either Japan, SK or Taiwan. Some other critical parts such as gyroscope come from Germany and other countries. If I remember correctly, even for China the IPhone indigenization percentage by value is around 20-25%.Until 2019, it was actually less than 10%. Only recently did China start manufacturing batteries, speakers etc for the IPhone which increased their percentage.I hope at least in the next few years we can develop expertise in medium value components such as batteries and speakers.Now even though the percentage of Chinese components has increased. You can see, for most of the countries it is around 20%.What is the threshold of value addition, for a country to be considered an laptop/smartphone manufacturers. The supplers are distributed accross the global & none of them have a majority stake (50% value addition) in laptop/smartphone manufacturing.Most ICs like DRAM, Flash, Processors, MEMS, camera module and even display which is semiconductor and battery cells are made in Taiwan, US, Japan or Korea.These items are the crown jewels of those countries, and also make a large portion of the Bill-of-Materials cost of a laptop/smartphone and super spy like China also has troubles stealing said tech, so at best they are limited to low end production of such items, like their ICs will use a larger technology node( SMIC of China theoretically can do 14nm chip production, their production in reality is 20nm and below, meanwhile you have TSMC at 5nm ), their displays will be LCD instead of OLED or MicroLED or whatever hot shit there is now.The only state of the art Chinese production of this is of NAND Flash by Samsung in Xian and SK Hynix somewhere else in China.What parts they add into their laptop/smartphones depends on what $$$ it's going to sell for,high end laptops/smartphones with cutting edge specs will have higher percentage of imported components which are indeed state of the art, lower end phones will have greater chinese contribution, like the screen may come from BOE displays which is a chinese vendor for example.But even with low end laptops/smartphones they cannot fully supplant the Ebul Phoreners and go full Atmanirbhar Cheen, market forces and customer preferences discourage it, also the capabilities of their companies.