Cronyism or protectionism? India halts import of electronic items

Modi's buddy launches Jio Laptop and Modi bans all electronics imports to India.

Another crony-capitalism Banana Republic at work...

India limits import of laptops and other electronics

The restriction would mean that importers must apply for licenses to bring laptops, tablets, PCs, and other electronic devices into India.
1691550949508.png


I see a windfall for smugglers from Bangladesh smuggling Bangladeshi laptops to India. :-)
 
Not well thought out protectionism that will end up as cronyism.

What incentives do companies have to invest and invest in the hopes that they will one day become competitive in a saturated market.

They will cut corners to earn profits and be caught soon enough as assembling most of the parts made in other countries, especially China.

It’s an easy scam to see. Probably will take about 2-3 years probably 5 years tops to come to light, because of China’s sunk cost (vertical and horizontal integration of whole industries in one place) in many of these fields and therefore lower cost to manufacture at scale.

If these companies earn profits earn on, it’s a dead give away the aren’t manufacturing locally. It may also indicate they have been given sweetheart deals and carve outs to artificially give them market share in a quid pro quo for funding a certain politician or party.
 
Once again Walton is the vendor of choice - from lower spec
1691551691317.png



to higher spec...
1691551776738.png


Unlike India - we don't have to go to China to get our laptops made.
 
Modi's buddy launches Jio Laptop and Modi bans all electronics imports to India.
HP, Dell and Lenovo already have assembly plants in India. Jio doesn't, if anything this move would only gravely effect Modi's buddy. However I think the real aim of this move is to make Apple start manufacturing Macbooks in India.
 
Not well thought out protectionism that will end up as cronyism.

What incentives do companies have to invest and invest in the hopes that they will one day become competitive in a saturated market.

They will cut corners to earn profits and be caught soon enough as assembling most of the parts made in other countries, especially China.

It’s an easy scam to see. Probably will take about 2-3 years probably 5 years tops to come to light, because of China’s sunk cost (vertical and horizontal integration of whole industries in one place) in many of these fields and therefore lower cost to manufacture at scale.

If these companies earn profits earn on, it’s a dead give away the aren’t manufacturing locally. It may also indicate they have been given sweetheart deals and carve outs to artificially give them market share in a quid pro quo for funding a certain politician or party.
It's a blade that unfortunately cuts both ways.

You're screwed if you don't allow electronics imports, and screwed if you do.

The "swadeshi" garbage Indian politicians have pushed looked great on paper (to mainly get votes) but did jack for hardware mfg. in India. I recall an Indian friend telling me that HCL-HP was trying to make desktops in India back in the 1990's and no one bought their stuff except some govt. offices. They waited, waited and waited. And now it is a bit late. Never too late however.

They talk about boycotting China but the top three cellphone brands in India are Chinese. I rest my case.

Meanwhile - look at the type of products Walton in Bangladesh is producing and has a robust market for, like peripherals (including the laptops shown above).

Desktop PC's
1691552202303.png



All in One PC's
1691552273872.png


SATA SSD storage drives
1691552424456.png


Micro SD cards
1691552465136.png


Smartwatches
1691552574407.png


1691552842537.png


"PaiPai" Integrated Point of Sales solutions
1691552630492.png


Smart Card Access Control and Office Worker Time Mgmt. system with fingerprint scanner
1691552715167.png




They won the Best Market Accelerator of Asia award
1691552358308.png
 
They will cut corners to earn profits and be caught soon enough as assembling most of the parts made in other countries, especially China.
The most expensive parts of a laptop/smartphone such as Processor, memory chip, camera lens and touchscreen are all made in either Japan, SK or Taiwan. Some other critical parts such as gyroscope come from Germany and other countries. If I remember correctly, even for China the IPhone indigenization percentage by value is around 20-25%.
IMG-20230619-WA0003(1).jpg

Until 2019, it was actually less than 10%. Only recently did China start manufacturing batteries, speakers etc for the IPhone which increased their percentage.

I hope at least in the next few years we can develop expertise in medium value components such as batteries and speakers.Now even though the percentage of Chinese components has increased. You can see, for most of the countries it is around 20%.

What is the threshold of value addition, for a country to be considered an laptop/smartphone manufacturers. The supplers are distributed accross the global & none of them have a majority stake (50% value addition) in laptop/smartphone manufacturing.

Most ICs like DRAM, Flash, Processors, MEMS, camera module and even display which is semiconductor and battery cells are made in Taiwan, US, Japan or Korea.
These items are the crown jewels of those countries, and also make a large portion of the Bill-of-Materials cost of a laptop/smartphone and super spy like China also has troubles stealing said tech, so at best they are limited to low end production of such items, like their ICs will use a larger technology node( SMIC of China theoretically can do 14nm chip production, their production in reality is 20nm and below, meanwhile you have TSMC at 5nm ), their displays will be LCD instead of OLED or MicroLED or whatever hot shit there is now.

The only state of the art Chinese production of this is of NAND Flash by Samsung in Xian and SK Hynix somewhere else in China.

What parts they add into their laptop/smartphones depends on what $$$ it's going to sell for,high end laptops/smartphones with cutting edge specs will have higher percentage of imported components which are indeed state of the art, lower end phones will have greater chinese contribution, like the screen may come from BOE displays which is a chinese vendor for example.

But even with low end laptops/smartphones they cannot fully supplant the Ebul Phoreners and go full Atmanirbhar Cheen, market forces and customer preferences discourage it, also the capabilities of their companies.
 
