CPEC updates at Gwadar

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 97,494
- Reaction score
- 107
- Country
- Location
Construction Work on Gwadar East Expressway under CPEC completed 46% .
Total $51 billion allocated for CPEC projects, 13 projects have been completed with the estimated cost of around 11 billion dollars, whereas another 13 projects worth $21 billion are underway.
An additional $21 billion-dollar worth projects are in pipeline. Construction work on Gwadar East Bay Expressway has reached 46% adding after ope rationalization.
Total $51 billion allocated for CPEC projects, 13 projects have been completed with the estimated cost of around 11 billion dollars, whereas another 13 projects worth $21 billion are underway.
An additional $21 billion-dollar worth projects are in pipeline. Construction work on Gwadar East Bay Expressway has reached 46% adding after ope rationalization.