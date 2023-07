CPEC updates at Gwadar

Gwadar Port will operate international transshipment cargo, in accordance with the S.R.O 218(I) 2020(International Transhipment Rules) issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) recently.As per this S.R.O, the containerized cargo, oversized, bulk and break-bulk cargo all can be unloaded at Gwadar Port and then transhipped to other countries and regions.According to the S.R.O, goods for international transhipment shall not be subject to payment of import or export duties and taxes if the activities are in conformity with related rules.For example, the shipping line or its agent shall distinctly manifest as such in the IGM/carrier declaration uploaded electronically in the Customs Computerized System. This kind of manifest shall necessarily contain six pieces of information, namely, port of loading, via port(name of the transhipment port of #Pakistan ), port of destination(final port of discharge at foreign destination), bill of lading(B/L) No., name of foreign exporter and name of foreign importer.With its improved infrastructure, Gwadar Port has been granted supportive policies from the government. In April 2020, the Ministry of Commerce released a notification that the import of Afghan bulk-cargo of wheat, sugar and fertilizers at the Gwadar Port and onward transit to Afghanistan shall be permitted in bonded carrier, insured and sealable trucks.The policy aims at the efficient and cost-effective operationalization of Gwadar Port and the Western-corridor of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, according to a memorandum of the ministry of commerce.