What's new

CPEC moves towards new direction of development

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
98,390
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
CPEC moves towards new direction of development

PM aide says govt will help set up large-scale manufacturing units, IT zones


December 25, 2020

in second phase of cpec there is high focus on social development and projects that are closer to the masses such as health and education photo file



In second phase of CPEC, there is high focus on social development and projects that are closer to the masses such as health and education.



ISLAMABAD:The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is moving towards a new direction of industrial and agricultural development, which needs a proactive role by the private sector combined with technology companies, said Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

During first meeting of the recently reconstituted CPEC Business Council, Dawood emphasised that the government would facilitate at the maximum level to ensure establishment of large-scale manufacturing units and information technology zones under CPEC.

He highlighted Pakistan’s potential in petrochemical, steel manufacturing and IT sectors, appreciating the recommendations made by the council members for development of projects in these sectors with the help of Chinese and other potential investors.

Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Atif R Bokhari said the government was fully committed to ensuring a business-friendly environment by providing incentives to the industry.

He stressed that efforts were being made to ensure efficiency in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) by offering one-window operation in line with global practices.

“Rashakai SEZ will be a model zone, followed by Dhabeji SEZ, which is uniquely placed and open for local and foreign investors equally,” he added.

Bokhari added that efforts were made to develop SEZs for the services sector and approval was accorded to IT zones to facilitate information technology and software development.

“Electronics, vehicle and mobile phone manufacturing policies have been introduced and the same can be adopted for hardware manufacturing with support of the private sector,” he stated.

Earlier, the members proposed inclusion of new sectors and projects in CPEC. It was proposed that petrochemical production at competitive costs required establishment of a petrochemical cracker plant and “the best possible option is to include this project in CPEC”.

It was highlighted that the tourism sector could be promoted by offering incentives and financial support. It was suggested that one-window facilitation for economic zones be made under one authority with representation from all the ministries concerned to make the country an investment-friendly destination.

Private sector representatives recommended that renminbi-based transactions should be facilitated for bilateral trade and investment with China. In addition to business visas, facilitation in getting work visa for foreign experts should be enhanced.

Published in The Express Tribune, December 25th, 2020.
 
ghazi52 said:
CPEC moves towards new direction of development

PM aide says govt will help set up large-scale manufacturing units, IT zones


December 25, 2020

in second phase of cpec there is high focus on social development and projects that are closer to the masses such as health and education photo file



In second phase of CPEC, there is high focus on social development and projects that are closer to the masses such as health and education.



ISLAMABAD:The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is moving towards a new direction of industrial and agricultural development, which needs a proactive role by the private sector combined with technology companies, said Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

During first meeting of the recently reconstituted CPEC Business Council, Dawood emphasised that the government would facilitate at the maximum level to ensure establishment of large-scale manufacturing units and information technology zones under CPEC.

He highlighted Pakistan’s potential in petrochemical, steel manufacturing and IT sectors, appreciating the recommendations made by the council members for development of projects in these sectors with the help of Chinese and other potential investors.

Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Atif R Bokhari said the government was fully committed to ensuring a business-friendly environment by providing incentives to the industry.

He stressed that efforts were being made to ensure efficiency in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) by offering one-window operation in line with global practices.

“Rashakai SEZ will be a model zone, followed by Dhabeji SEZ, which is uniquely placed and open for local and foreign investors equally,” he added.

Bokhari added that efforts were made to develop SEZs for the services sector and approval was accorded to IT zones to facilitate information technology and software development.

“Electronics, vehicle and mobile phone manufacturing policies have been introduced and the same can be adopted for hardware manufacturing with support of the private sector,” he stated.

Earlier, the members proposed inclusion of new sectors and projects in CPEC. It was proposed that petrochemical production at competitive costs required establishment of a petrochemical cracker plant and “the best possible option is to include this project in CPEC”.

It was highlighted that the tourism sector could be promoted by offering incentives and financial support. It was suggested that one-window facilitation for economic zones be made under one authority with representation from all the ministries concerned to make the country an investment-friendly destination.

Private sector representatives recommended that renminbi-based transactions should be facilitated for bilateral trade and investment with China. In addition to business visas, facilitation in getting work visa for foreign experts should be enhanced.

Published in The Express Tribune, December 25th, 2020.
Click to expand...
Thats the start of phase 2
 
Reconstituted CPEC Business Council suggests new projects and sectors in CPEC


Hamza Zakir
Dec 28 2020

Having undergone a recent re-constitution, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Business Council is now proposing a list of new sectors and projects to be added under the umbrella of CPEC, including promotion of tourism and the establishment of big industries in Thar.

Over the course of the first meeting of the newly reconstituted council, it was suggested that new sectors and projects should be included in CPEC. The meeting was aimed at creating an interface between the government and business community and to propel industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China to higher levels so as to benefit both nations in the coming years.

Chaired by Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood, the meeting was attended by Minister of State/Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Atif R. Bokhari, Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Baja, Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar, and members of the council and BOI officials.

To start with, it was proposed that there should be an increased focus on petrochemical resources and their domestic production at competitive rates. This will naturally require the establishment of a petrochemical cracker, a large-scale project that should ideally be included under the umbrella of CPEC.

According to officials attending the meeting held on Thursday, it was also argued that the tourism sector held great potential for the future of Pakistan’s economy. Therefore, the sector should be promoted by offering a variety of incentives and financial support mechanisms.

It was further proposed that in order to make the country an attractive destination for investment, one window facilitation for economic zones should be made in place under one authority represented by all the concerned ministries.

Private sector representatives present in the meeting suggested that it would be a good idea to conduct RMB transactions in order to further facilitate and promote bilateral trade and investment with China. While the presence of business visas is crucial, progress should also be made in facilitating work visas for foreign experts.

Furthermore, it was recommended that infrastructure development such as manufacturing of hardware in the IT sector would help to grow, expand, and boost the economy. Pakistani institutes may take advantage of Chinese advancement in the IT sector by ensuring the transfer of technology.

The largely barren landscape of Thar was brought up during the meeting as an ideal place for the establishment of big industries like petrochemical and naphtha crackers. This is because the region possesses cheap and sustainable energy resources.

Industrial cooperation is largely viewed as a critical aspect of CPEC, and it is imperative that the government facilitate the development of infrastructure in special economic zones (SEZs) in Pakistan. More joint ventures should be established in SEZs to look for import substitutions and equal benefits offered to international players be extended to domestic investors.

The meeting attendees agreed that financing for second phase of CPEC should be provided by Pakistan too, in the shape of incentives.

According to Mr. Dawood, CPEC is now moving along a new track of industrial and agricultural development which necessitates a more prominent role in the private sector coupled with greater participation of technology companies.

He proceeded to highlight the country’s immense potential in petrochemical, steel manufacturing, and Information Technology, and expressed his appreciation for all the recommendations put forth by the participants in the meeting.

Chairman BOI Atif Bokhari insisted that the government is fully committed to creating a business-friendly environment in Pakistan by providing a host of competitive incentives to the industry. He also talked about the efforts being made to improve the performance of SEZs.

“Rashakai would be a model zone to be established, followed by Dhabeji which is uniquely placed and open for local and foreign investors equally,” he added.
 
Pakistan eyes share in $ 48 billion China meat imports


By Gwadar Pro
Jan 7, 2021
by Shafqat Ali

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 7 (Gwadar Pro) - Pakistan’s Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Tuesday evening proposed to clinch share of China meat imports worth of $ 48 billion.

“Pakistan’s vast agriculture potential could be utilized in enhancing agricultural exports. China imports meat worth $ 48 billion from other countries,” said an official statement issued after the 29th meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC held here at 11:00 a.m. in National Agriculture Research Centre, Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Sher Ali Arbab.

The statement said taking Pakistan’s huge potential in livestock and other food processing items into account, there was an exigency of meeting international food standards and initiate negotiations with China to remove anomalies and enhance Pakistan’s exports in these areas. “This is how Pakistan’s engagement with China can be made more prolific and constructive under CPEC framework,” it added.

The Committee Chairman remarked that historically agriculture has been the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and a potential source of employment for the people of Pakistan.
“We need to strengthen this diminishing sector under CPEC framework. It is therefore imperative that Pakistan need not to rely on China for technological transfer rather boost its capacity building and enhance the areas of research to encourage indigenous technological innovations and modernize its agriculture sector,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Members of the National Assembly Noor Alam Khan, Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Umer Aslam Khan, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Raza Rabani Khar, and Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi.

 
Chinese group offers huge investment in Pakistan's livestock and dairy sector.

Royal Group Co Ltd, a Chinese leading enterprise in the dairy industry and buffalo milk production intends to invest $500 million initially in the livestock and dairy sector of Pakistan.

An eight members delegation of Royal Group Co Ltd led by Royal Group President, Chen Yi, called on Additional Secretary, Board of Investment (BOI) Mukarram Ansari at BOI to explore investment opportunities in the livestock and dairy sector on Wednesday.

BOI's Ansari also briefed the delegation regarding investment opportunities in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being developed by Pakistan to accelerate export-oriented industrialization.


1618068147821.png
 
Finance minister for using CPEC as a platform to attracting FDI, enhancing exports

May 6, 2021

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (Xinhua) — Pakistan needs to use the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a platform to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to enhance exports, the country’s Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Tarin said that his country needs to take effective measures to uplift the economy and attracting the FDI in the special economic zones being developed under the framework of the CPEC is one of the major goals of the government.

He said the industrial cooperation with China in the second phase of the CPEC will not only create jobs, but also generate business opportunities.

The finance minister said that many countries enhanced their exports by attracting the FDI which not only brought in money and increased the volume of exports but also introduced new technology and novel ideas in the economy of the host countries, adding that Pakistan has to follow the same model to increase its exports.

Tarin said that the information technology sector is an important sector whose potential can be tapped and it can be a great player in increasing the size of the Pakistani economy in the future.
 
Pakistan is set to prepare 100,000 shots before rolling them out in local packaging by the end of May

NIH officials say that the raw material is enough to produce 120,000 doses of CanSino vaccines


Fahad Zulfikar
07 May 2021

1620393025395.png




(Karachi) In a bid to curb the spread of deadly COVID disease, the government has kicked off the process of preparing China’s single-dose CanSino vaccine after acquiring raw materials from other countries, local media reported.

As per details, Pakistan is set to prepare 100,000 shots before rolling them out in local packaging by the end of May.

National Institute of Health (NIH) officials said that the raw material is enough to produce 120,000 doses of CanSino vaccines. They mentioned that the locally packaged vaccine doses will be available by the end of the current month.

Earlier, the government decided that it will locally produce the CanSino COVID-19 vaccine with the help of China.

NIH Head Maj. Gen. Aamer Ikram told the parliament's health committee that China's single-dose CanSinoBio vaccine will be prepared locally.

He said Beijing agreed to transfer the technology for the vaccine to Islamabad while a Chinese team is overseeing the project at the NIH.

On April 29, three special planes of Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 600,000 COVID-19 vaccines from China arrived in Islamabad.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said the South African and Brazil variants of coronavirus had been detected in the country, urging people to continue taking precautions and register for a vaccine.

It said that the health authorities and the National Command and Operation Centre are regularly monitoring Covid-19 variants of concern. “As a result of this proactive effort, one sample of the SARS-COV-2; B.1.351 ("South African" variant) and one sample of SARS-COV-2; P1 ("Brazil") variant have been detected at the National Institute of Health through genome sequencing.”
Pakistan is set to prepare 100,000 shots before rolling them out in local packaging by the end of May

NIH officials say that the raw material is enough to produce 120,000 doses of CanSino vaccines


Fahad Zulfikar
07 May 2021

1620393025395.png




(Karachi) In a bid to curb the spread of deadly COVID disease, the government has kicked off the process of preparing China’s single-dose CanSino vaccine after acquiring raw materials from other countries, local media reported.

As per details, Pakistan is set to prepare 100,000 shots before rolling them out in local packaging by the end of May.

National Institute of Health (NIH) officials said that the raw material is enough to produce 120,000 doses of CanSino vaccines. They mentioned that the locally packaged vaccine doses will be available by the end of the current month.

Earlier, the government decided that it will locally produce the CanSino COVID-19 vaccine with the help of China.

NIH Head Maj. Gen. Aamer Ikram told the parliament's health committee that China's single-dose CanSinoBio vaccine will be prepared locally.

He said Beijing agreed to transfer the technology for the vaccine to Islamabad while a Chinese team is overseeing the project at the NIH.

On April 29, three special planes of Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 600,000 COVID-19 vaccines from China arrived in Islamabad.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said the South African and Brazil variants of coronavirus had been detected in the country, urging people to continue taking precautions and register for a vaccine.

It said that the health authorities and the National Command and Operation Centre are regularly monitoring Covid-19 variants of concern. “As a result of this proactive effort, one sample of the SARS-COV-2; B.1.351 ("South African" variant) and one sample of SARS-COV-2; P1 ("Brazil") variant have been detected at the National Institute of Health through genome sequencing.”
 
CMEC has been practicing "Green Development" concept of Belt and Road Initiative in the Thar Desert. In the Open-pit Coal Mining Project at Thar block II, more than 3,000 job opportunities were created for local people, and 50 Pakistani women were trained to be dumper drivers.

1621272001567.png


1621271934055.png
 
ghazi52 said:
CPEC moves towards new direction of development

PM aide says govt will help set up large-scale manufacturing units, IT zones


December 25, 2020

in second phase of cpec there is high focus on social development and projects that are closer to the masses such as health and education photo file



In second phase of CPEC, there is high focus on social development and projects that are closer to the masses such as health and education.



ISLAMABAD:The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is moving towards a new direction of industrial and agricultural development, which needs a proactive role by the private sector combined with technology companies, said Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

During first meeting of the recently reconstituted CPEC Business Council, Dawood emphasised that the government would facilitate at the maximum level to ensure establishment of large-scale manufacturing units and information technology zones under CPEC.

He highlighted Pakistan’s potential in petrochemical, steel manufacturing and IT sectors, appreciating the recommendations made by the council members for development of projects in these sectors with the help of Chinese and other potential investors.

Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Atif R Bokhari said the government was fully committed to ensuring a business-friendly environment by providing incentives to the industry.

He stressed that efforts were being made to ensure efficiency in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) by offering one-window operation in line with global practices.

“Rashakai SEZ will be a model zone, followed by Dhabeji SEZ, which is uniquely placed and open for local and foreign investors equally,” he added.

Bokhari added that efforts were made to develop SEZs for the services sector and approval was accorded to IT zones to facilitate information technology and software development.

“Electronics, vehicle and mobile phone manufacturing policies have been introduced and the same can be adopted for hardware manufacturing with support of the private sector,” he stated.

Earlier, the members proposed inclusion of new sectors and projects in CPEC. It was proposed that petrochemical production at competitive costs required establishment of a petrochemical cracker plant and “the best possible option is to include this project in CPEC”.

It was highlighted that the tourism sector could be promoted by offering incentives and financial support. It was suggested that one-window facilitation for economic zones be made under one authority with representation from all the ministries concerned to make the country an investment-friendly destination.

Private sector representatives recommended that renminbi-based transactions should be facilitated for bilateral trade and investment with China. In addition to business visas, facilitation in getting work visa for foreign experts should be enhanced.

Published in The Express Tribune, December 25th, 2020.
Click to expand...
PTI Zindabad!!!! Imran Khan Zindabad!!!1
 
Regional development links with CPEC: PM



by The Frontier Post




602846_42422583.jpg


Written by The Frontier Post


ISLAMABAD: Prime Min-ister Imran Khan Sunday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CP-EC) would not only ensure economic prosperity of Pakistan but also the path of entire regional development hinged over it.

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress on CPEC projects and the promotion of investment, Prime Minister Office media wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that strategic partnership ties between Pakistan and China had been unmatched throughout the world.

For further strengthening of these ties into economic relations, he stressed upon promotion of bilateral investment in different sectors with provision of facilities to investors.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers and the concerned authorities.

The meeting discussed in detail, the investment under China Pakistan Economic Corridor, facilities ext-ended to the Chinese inve-stors, related issues and the steps for their resolution.

The prime minister directed for immediate removal of issues being faced by the Chinese investors regarding issuance of long-term visas.

The meeting also considered introduction of separate category for the people associated with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and the prime minister directed the ministry of interior to submit a summary before the cabinet in this regard.

The establishment of green channel to facilitate investors also came under discussion.

The Board of Investment authorities apprised the prime minister of the facilities being provided to the Chinese investors.

The prime minister stressed upon removal of hurdles on priority basis in way of investment and provision of all possible incentives to the investors.
He also directed the board of investment to formulate a comprehensive plan in consultation with the business community to increase foreign investment for the purpose of increasing exports in different sectors.

Prime Min-ister Imran Khan expressed his satisfaction over the progress on establishment of special economic zones and a decision was also taken for the establishment of special economic zone in Karachi.
 
Chinese companies to relocate industries to Pakistan soon under CPEC: PM Imran Khan


1623613148160.png
 
ISLAMABAD - Economic experts claimed that Pakistan’s various sectors are ready to receive maximum benefits from China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project

According to political economists, many sectors will get benefits from the project as in addition to the economic corridor, CPEC in Pakistan will include energy projects, infrastructure development, industrialization, and the expansion and improvement of Gwadar Port. The project has great potentials for Pakistan, in both economic and regional domains. They said that the goal of CPEC is both to transform Pakistan’s economy—by modernizing its road, rail, air, and energy transportation systems—and to connect the deep-sea Pakistani ports of Gwadar and Karachi to China’s Xinjiang province and beyond by overland routes.

Expert Nasreen Khalid said that the features of CPEC included integrated Transport & IT systems including Road, Rail, Port, Air and Data Communication Channels, Energy Cooperation, Spatial Layout, Functional Zones, Industries and Industrial Parks and Agricultural Development.

She said that various studies highlighted the importance of CPEC for Pakistan and its role in the development quest of Pakistan. CPEC presents multidimensional benefits for Pakistan. It has been predicted that there would be an increase of 6.43 percent in national GDP due to transport infrastructure. She said that better transport infrastructure will also help Pakistan increase trade.

It has forecast that Pakistan’s trade can increase by 9.8 percent if Pakistan implements reforms well in addition to transport infrastructure under CPEC. It would be a huge contribution, keeping in mind the existing situation of trade. Another expert Usman Naeem said that the Gwadar Port has already been operationalised and has started to deliver benefits to the people of Balochistan. The port has introduced multidimensional benefits for the province and will turn Gwadar city into a hub for regional connectivity.

He added transit trade through Gwadar will bring new opportunities for livelihoods for local people and province. It will also help enhance trade with Afghanistan, especially from the Balochistan border.

He said that Chinese companies are also contributing to local development. For example, COPHC, the executing agency for the Gwadar Port has created more than 4000 jobs during the last five years in Balochistan.

COPHC is also contributing in the education sector. It has built a school in one of the most backward areas of the country, he added.
 
LAHORE: The Punjab government is committed to expanding economic cooperation with China under CPEC and allocated funds amounting to Rs 10 billion for special initiatives for CPEC Economic Growth in ADP 2021-22. From the inception of CPEC, Punjab province has seen a rise in Chinese corporation and companies working in various businesses and projects in public and as well as in the private sector. With the most conducive business environment, Punjab has the potential to take lead in attracting more Chinese investments. This is likely to augur well for economic and livelihood prospects of its citizens. After bridging the infrastructure, energy and connectivity gaps, focus of the CPEC Punjab is now on industrial, agriculture and socio-economic cooperation.

In FY 2020-21, work on the ongoing CPEC project Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Faisalabad, was expedited on priority. Land acquisition process was completed and work on infrastructure and provision of utilities is being undertaken in full swing. Adequate resources have been prioritized in the coming fiscal year for the completion of Phase-I of the project, expected to be completed in June 2022. In addition to this, Punjab government plans to fast-track implementation of CPEC socio-economic projects in FY 2021-22 since this mandate also suffered setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to strengthen CPEC development in the province, the Punjab government is developing CPEC strategy for Punjab, which is expected to be launched in the upcoming fiscal year. The strategy will outline the roadmap to capture the full potential of this partnership with China and will focus on development of targeted strategies and plans in key cooperation areas of CPEC long term plan 2030, evaluation of shortcomings/issues hampering growth of key sectors and policy measures for improvement in the context of CPEC, regulatory reforms to strengthen the key sectors and improve overall investment climate and alignment of ongoing development programs of the Punjab with the CPEC investments are part of the strategy.

On the other hand, For FY 2021-22, a pipeline of imminent public private partnership (PPP) projects exists where project proposals are under revision process. These projects pertain to combined effluent treatment plants (CETPs), special economic zones, roads and transportation and real estate development. Additionally, a number of projects have been envisaged by the Punjab government which includes Parking Plazas (one in Rawalpindi, two in Faisalabad and one in Sargodha); commercial use of BOR land on Jail Road Lahore; PPP projects on lands under control of Auqaf department; and Naya Pakistan Housing Development Plan, Faisalabad. Estimated cost of these projects on cumulative basis is Rs 25 billion.

As per budget document, hiring of transaction advisors for these projects is under process and feasibility study of these initiatives will commence shortly. It may be added that the public private partnerships (PPPs) stand as the most viable mechanism towards achieving the targets and long-run vision. This is mainly due to due to influx of private finances, specialist skills and performance-based remuneration in PPPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
 
CPEC Western Route projects to bring development in KP, Balochistan: Minister Saeed

June 29, 2021

SOURCEradio.gov.pk








In a virtual conversation with Chinese Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng, Federal Minister for Communication, Murad Saeed said that the inclusion of Western Route projects in CPEC has paved the way for rapid development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Minister Li appreciated the vision of Prime Imran Khan and assured the support of his country for poverty alleviation. He also invited Minister Saeed to visit China.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed says inclusion of Western Route projects in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor will open a new era of development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Talking to Chinese Minister of Transport virtually today (Monday), he thanked the role of Chinese Transport Ministry for this step.

Murad Saeed appraised his Chinese counterpart about Prime Minister’s vision for poverty alleviation, promotion of tourism and sustainable development.

The Chinese Minister appreciated the vision of Prime Imran Khan and assured the support of his country for poverty alleviation.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Exclusive: Pakistan hopes to take CPEC into next phase with greater vigor: minister
2
Replies
17
Views
387
Mav3rick
Mav3rick
Signalian
Karot Hydropower Project: A Milestone in CPEC's Success
Replies
0
Views
149
Signalian
Signalian
F
Pakistan offers India to take advantage of multibillion-dollar CPEC project
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
1K
maithil
M
ghazi52
Chinese in Chemical industries of Pakistan
Replies
2
Views
217
Samlee
Samlee
E
World Bank lauds CPEC for unlocking vast opportunities and economic growth in Pakistan
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
etylo
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom