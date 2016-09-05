CPEC And Its Benefits To Gilgit Baltistan

Visiting both these regions is one of my dream yet to materialize.During my university days, I and my group was pretty popular among ''Gilgiti people'' living in Hostel. We used to discuss General behavior of people, social interaction, religious issues, demography of North Pakistan, little bit history and future of region in focus of CPEC etc etcSo wishes and people experience apart, what most important is the Strategic importance of Gilgit-Baltistan. There are atleast three major events in past during which GB became focal point for Indo Pak hostility.Firstly Indian claim, that GB as part of Kashmir and along with Azad Kashmir they consider GB as disputed territory. We need to remember that back in early 60s Pakistan & China resolved their border issues when Pakistan gave up portion of Gilgit agency via Shaksgam agreement, India criticized it a lot and tried to dissolve the agreements between Pakistan and India related to Kashmir issue.In Fact India started calling GB as ''Atoot Aung'' during that era.Second in times when Karakarom highway was constructed and road link was developed between Pakistan and China. India that time turned Siachen into battle ground and claimed Siachen as her territory. Interestingly India remained silent about her Siachen claim for 30 years. Once Karakarom highway was constructed, India ignited an issue possibly in an attempt to pose threat to Karakorm highway hence hence to entire North Pakistan.Third was during late 80s when India started to conduct Exercise Brasstacks. Plan was to attack North Pakistan (Op Trident). Attack was suppose to Launch on Feb 1987 first on Gilgit then on Sikardu and to complete with in a week. Due to presence of Mountain divisions, superiority of Indian Air force over Pakistani counter parts, India was in much stronger position. As a result of such attack, Pakistan was unable to defend her Northern Areas, hence was suppose to launch counter attack in Punjab/Rajhastan region. For countering that eminent response after a possible Indian offense huge portion of Indian Military (2.5 Cores) were deployed close to Pakistan border in the name of Military drills. This dangerous plan was foiled and Pakistan urgently counducted counter measures. As both United States & Pakistan were allies in Afghanistan war and trapped Soviet Union was in no position to support India against possible Chinese interference hence whole plan was scrapped. (Ravi Rikhye wrote whole incident in his bookNow we are in present, consider some key points,1: Indian Mountain divisions are now enlarged to Mountain core.2: India is preparing and planning for tackle two front war from long time.3: India now has support of United States as well as her allied power at diplomatic, financial and strategic levels.4: India has Modern Strategic transport air craft which can paratrop light armored vehicles too along with good strength of troops any where in North Pakistan on short notice.5: Indian air force is dominant over Pakistan air force.6: CPEC is going to grant Pakistan firm control over Kashmir issue as well as will develop better land link with China. China military presence will increase in region to protect this route once completed.7: CPEC will transform Pakistan economy hence a stable economy mean, stronger military, bigger budget, stable diplomatic policies, more allies in region etc.8: Militant Camps exist in these regions too.Considering all above 8 points as well as recent frustration of Modi Sarkar towards CPEC and how he is complaining about this project with China & and its out come with United States must not be ignored. India lost proxy wars in Pakistan and using some random incident in India, India can attempt covert operation in GB under the title of ''Cross Border Anti Terror Op''. During such operation India will remain deploy 5 Lakh military with Pakistan border in order to face any possible counter attack. Since conflict will be limited and in mountaneous region, so use of Tactical or Ballistic nuclear weapons will be out of question. It will be a Kargil like conflict where both Militaries will fight conventionally in a locked region.Lets suppose that if India manages to capture GB, then it will break land link between Pakistan and China. India will get land route to Afghanistan via Wakhan Corridor hence to Central Asia and Europe. It will sabotage CPEC project and firm India grip on Kashmir, Afghanistan and Iran. Pakistan who is already suffering from lack of strategic depth will be surrounded by India from three sides and Indian allies from fourth side. (71 like situation).This was just a analysis from my part about strategic importance of GB. People just give importance to this region due to Landscapes, Mountains and Lakes (for obvious reason). But real thing is its strategic importance which must not be compromised at any cost and measures should be taken to strengthen our Direct Assault Mountain war fare capabilities from lessons learned in past wars as well as recent war on terror. GB is not just a Jewel for Pakistan, its also battle helmet which provide protection to entire Pakistan.Rest I fully agree with your points, it was just crazy addition from my part as I take some conspiracy stuff very seriously.