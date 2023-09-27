FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
An anti -terrorism court of Islamabad on Wednesday ordered arrest of journalist Sabir Shakir and Moeed Pirzada for inciting people to commit terrorism and treason on May 9.
Anti -Terrorism Court Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain issued a permanent arrest warrant for senior journalists and anchorpersons Shakir and Pirzada.
Earlier, the ATC had launched proceedings against Shakir and Pirzada. A case was registered in the police station for inciting the subjects to rebellion.
The court ordered that the police should arrest Shakir and Pirzada and present them in court.
Court orders arrest of Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada in May 9 cases
ATC issues permanent arrest warrants for anchorpersons
dunyanews.tv