Countrywide rallies held in solidarity with Palestinians amid Israeli aggression “Why are champions of human rights silent over atrocities against Palestinians today?” asks JI chief Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD, RAWALPINDI, PESHAWAR. KARACHI: Amid Israeli warplanes’ fierce bombardment on the besieged Gaza Strip for the 7th straight day, thousands of rallies were held across Pakistan to express solidarity with the Palestinian brethren on Friday.According to the latest statistics, at least 1,799 Palestinians — including 583 children — were martyred in Israel’s recent aggression on Gaza. The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has sounded the alarm over Israel's alleged use of white phosphorus munitions in its recent military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, igniting international concern over the potential consequences of these actions.After Friday prayer, hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life took to the streets in several parts of the country and staged protest demonstrations against the Israeli brutality against the oppressed Palestinians.Supporters of Pakistan Markazi Muslims League (PMML) take part in a rally to express their solidarity with Palestinians, in Islamabad on October 13, 2023. — AFPEarlier today, more than one million residents of Gaza City were warned by the Israeli military to evacuate and move to the south in the next 24 hours, as it deployed its tanks near the Gaza Strip amid fears of a major ground offensive.The Israeli occupation military has warned about "significantly" operating in Gaza City in the coming days, insisting that the residents will only be able to return when a relevant announcement is made.Activists of the PMML party shout slogans during an anti-Israel demonstration in Rawalpindi on October 13, 2023, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. — AFPIn Karachi, several protest rallies and marches were held to express solidarity with Palestinians. The participants of the rallies were holding banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in support of Palestinians.The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) staged a protest rally against the Israeli oppression in Kharadar. They demanded that Israeli “atrocities and terrorism” should be stopped immediately.In Peshawar, mass protest rallies were held against the Israeli attack on Gaza in the metropolis. The protests were organised by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), MWM, Imamia Jirga, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) and other political and social organisations.Activists of JUI-F hold protest rally against Israel in Quetta on October 13, 2023. —PPIThe protesters urged the United Nations (UN) to stop the genocide of Palestinians. They vowed to stand with Palestinian brethren till their last drop of blood. Addressing the protest rallies, the speakers expressed their disappointment over the silence of Islamic countries over the Israeli aggression.In Lahore, the JI staged the “Palestine Solidarity March” on Mall Road. A large number of women and children were among the attendees of the rally.Addressing the rally, JI Emir Sirajul Haq said that raising its voice for oppressed Palestinians is the responsibility of the Muslim Ummah.Terming the Palestine matter “issue of our faith and Islam”, the JI chief demanded that the Israeli settlers should vacate the Palestinians’ land. He also slammed the United Nations (UN) and the Security Council for their silence over the Israeli brutalities.“Why are champions of human rights silent over atrocities against Palestinians today?” asked the JI chief.He sees the defeat of Israel and its “masters” in Palestine.A huge rally — comprising motorcycles and vehicles — in solidarity with Palestinians was taken out in Thatta. Protest rallies were also held in Quetta, Zafarwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Umarkot, Shabqadar, Sheikhupura, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Jhang, Rawalpindi, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and other cities.The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also held rallies in different cities as the party decided to mark today as “Palestine Solidarity Day”.A delegation of PTI headed by Babar Awan met the Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan in Islamabad and expressed solidarity with the people in Palestine on behalf of his party’s incarcerated Chairman Imran Khan.PTI, however, claimed that the authorities barred the party from holding rallies in support of Palestinians.