What's new

Country Garden creditor seeks ruling on failure-to-pay event

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
35,101
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.straitstimes.com

Country Garden creditor seeks ruling on failure-to-pay event

With US$186 billion of total liabilities, Country Garden is one of the world’s most indebted developers. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com

2023-10-19T033238Z378126330RC22Q2AAYV4XRTRMADP3CHINA-PROPERTY-DEBT-COUNTRY-GARDEN.JPG

Creditors are examining whether Country Garden's latest payment failure will trigger a cross-default on other deb

The Credit Derivatives Determinations Committees were asked if Country Garden Holdings’ missed US dollar bond interest payment would trigger credit default swaps tied to the developer’s debt, according to a notice posted on Monday.

The determinations committees were set up in 2009 by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, among reforms designed to strengthen credit derivatives markets.

A panel of banks and investment managers was asked by an eligible market participant if a failure-to-pay event had occurred after the company skipped an interest payment on its 6.15 per cent dollar bonds due on Sept 17. A 30-day grace period on the US$15.4 million (S$21 million) interest payment expired last week, and a default can be called after that.

China’s former top builder has remained silent after saying in a statement to Bloomberg News last week that it does not expect to meet all of its offshore payments on time, citing China’s home market weakness and subdued sales.

The company added that it hopes to seek a “holistic solution” to its debt problems.

With US$186 billion of total liabilities, Country Garden is one of the world’s most indebted developers, and has come to symbolise China’s broader property woes.

Creditors are now examining whether the latest payment failure will trigger a cross-default on other debt, and when the company will deliver a restructuring blueprint.

Country Garden’s debt now trades for pennies on the dollar. The 6.15 per cent note due in 2025 last traded for under 10 US cents, according to Trace bond pricing data.
 
China have stricter rule for companies unlike US where CEO ahd share holders got scot free in problem rises. China will jail the responsible Management of companies that defaulted becaues they have laws unlike US where the laws only applicable to poor people
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
China’s Country Garden faces payment deadline after twice dodging default
Replies
5
Views
309
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: China property crisis: Country Garden debt fallout triggers push by investors for payout on credit default swaps
Replies
1
Views
114
buntalanlucu
B
Get Ya Wig Split
⚠️BREAKING: CHINESE REAL ESTATE GIANT COUNTRY GARDEN SAYS CAN'T MEET ALL OFFSHORE DEBT PAYMENTS, WARNS OF DEFAULT
Replies
9
Views
353
buntalanlucu
B
Hamartia Antidote
Country Garden founding family provides $300 million loan, selling jet, the Paper [Chinese media] reports
Replies
0
Views
158
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Country Garden crisis could trigger a contagion effect in China’s private property sector, deter homebuyers
Replies
1
Views
215
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom