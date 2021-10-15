Countries and regions that support Apple Pay update

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 17, 2013
- Messages
- 33,803
- Reaction score
- 30
- Country
- Location
Countries and regions that support Apple Pay
Apple Pay offers an easy, secure, and private way to pay on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.
support.apple.com
Africa
South Africa
Asia-Pacific
Australia
China mainland*
Hong Kong
Japan
Kazakhstan
Europe
Austria
Belarus
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Faroe Islands
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Greenland
Guernsey
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Isle of Man
Italy
Jersey
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Monaco
Montenegro
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
San Marino
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Vatican City
Latin America and the Caribbean
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East
Bahrain
Israel
Palestine
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
North America
Canada
The United States
October 2021
Apple Pay arrives in Bahrain with support from major banks
Bahrain, a country in the Persian Gulf, is getting Apple Pay with three major banks supporting Apple's own payment system.
9to5mac.com
Last edited: