Countries and regions that support Apple Pay update

Countries and regions that support Apple Pay

Apple Pay offers an easy, secure, and private way to pay on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.
Africa

South Africa


Asia-Pacific

Australia
China mainland*
Hong Kong
Japan
Kazakhstan

Europe

Austria
Belarus
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Faroe Islands
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Greenland
Guernsey
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Isle of Man
Italy
Jersey
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Monaco
Montenegro
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
San Marino
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Vatican City

Latin America and the Caribbean

Brazil
Mexico

Middle East

Bahrain
Israel
Palestine
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates

North America

Canada
The United States

October 2021
Apple Pay arrives in Bahrain with support from major banks

Bahrain, a country in the Persian Gulf, is getting Apple Pay with three major banks supporting Apple's own payment system.
Apple Pay launches in Malaysia – TechCrunch

Apple Pay is supported for Malaysian customers using Visa and Mastercard cards from banks including AmBank, Maybank and Standard Chartered Bank.
Apple Pay launches in Malaysia​


Digital Currency: Apple Pay On IPhones Tops 75%, About 90% Of US Retailers Accept Apple Pay | Crowdfund Insider

Apple Pay, one of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Fintech incursions, is now authorized on 75% of iPhones, according to a report in WSJ. Simultaneously, 90% of US
Digital Currency: Apple Pay on iPhones Tops 75%, About 90% of US Retailers Accept Apple Pay​

 
Apple Pay continues worldwide expansion, now available in three new countries

Apple Pay is expanding to three new countries. Starting today, users in Costa Rica, Colombia, and Azerbaijan can make payments through Apple's services.
Apple Pay is expanding to three new countries. Starting today, users in Costa Rica, Colombia, and Azerbaijan can make payments through Apple’s payment platform.
 
South Korea lawmakers pave the way for Apple Pay launch | AppleInsider

South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service has approved the introduction of Apple Pay support for local credit card firms, following months of delays.
South Korea lawmakers pave the way for Apple Pay launch​


South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service has approved the introduction of Apple Pay support for local credit card firms, following months of delays.

Apple Pay had been expected to launch in South Korea on November 30, 2022, with social media accounts even showing images of it in use with Hyundai Card. However, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) blocked the launch, saying that not everything had been finalized.

The FSS added only that while Apple had passed what they called the "ninth ridge" toward being allowed in the Korean market, there was still some things that they had to review.

According to The Korea Herald, that unspecified review has completed and Apple is confirmed to have followed all relevant procedures.

"Having taken into consideration relevant rules and regulations and their interpretations," said the FSS in a press release seen by the publication, "we confirm that credit card companies can push for the introduction of the Apple Pay service as they have obeyed necessary procedures."

The regulator notes that credit card firms must ensure protection for customers' personal information, and that it hopes this move will bolster the adoption of Near-Field Communication technology

The Korea Herald says that Apple Pay has not been available before in part because of the dominance of Samsung phones, but also a lack of infrastructure for NFC that the the service requires.

No announcement has been made about which local credit card firms will support Apple Pay. Hyundai Card has declined comment.
 
Apple Pay is now available in South Korea | TechCrunch

After years of regulatory delays, Apple users in South Korea can finally start using Apple Pay from today.
