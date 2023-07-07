What's new

Could Azam Khan, Faiz Hameed Testify Against Former Boss Imran Khan?

1688725196062.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1677223774486163456

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1677027374737817601



A testimony?


An officer from the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) in basic pay scale (BPS) grade 22, Azam he was well-known in the power corridors of Islamabad and was considered as someone who knew all about the decisions made by Imran Khan as prime minister being his principal secretary.


“He was amongst the few individuals who was privy to all the decisions being taken by former premier, be it transfers and postings of officers, or financial dealings,” said one of the officials The Friday Times spoke to.


Sources involved or aware of developments in the case but who are not authorized to speak to the media about the matter, are hopeful that once Azam is reappears, he can come on the record in certain cases in which either he is implicated or Imran is.


While they did not identify which case in particular Azam could testify in, it was suggested that given his closeness to prime minister Imran Khan, any statement or testimony in a related case as a state witness by the former principal secretary could be potentially damaging for the PTI chairman.


When asked about his whereabouts, a senior official based in Islamabad expressed ignorance about that information, but was hopeful Azam Khan would “appear soon” and detail what had happened during Imran’s tenure.


“Imran Khan is likely to land in hot water if Azam Khan becomes an approver against him, and it would be very difficult for Imran Khan to save himself”.


Which cases could Azam implicate Imran in?


An official said that while they are unaware in which particular case Azam could be called upon to give testimony, the official did point to multiple cases where his testimony could be key.


“If Azam turns approver in the Toshakhana case or Al-Qadir Trust Case, or brings to surface other decisions taken by Imran Khan, then it won’t be easy for Imran Khan to come out clean,” the official said, adding, “Azam Khan knows about records of awarding contracts and other things to businessmen, and other like-minded individuals against favours or personal gains.”


Agreeing with this, a source at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat who had previously worked with Azam Khan, said that it would be a “huge breakthrough” if the authorities manage to secure Azam Khan’s testimony and can put him on a witness stand against Imran Khan.


“Azam has the ultimate insider’s account, and documented evidence against Imran Khan,” the source said.

Could Azam Khan Testify Against Former Boss Imran Khan? - The Friday Times - Naya Daur

Azam Khan, a BPS-22 grade civil servant and former principal secretary to the prime minister, went missing on June 15.
Whatever he wants to say, please hurry-up.

The OP posted a legit post--one with great consequences for Pakistan. He didn't use any foul language. He merely conveyed the news, whether one agrees or disagrees with that. I generally 'Like' such posts which provide 'news'. But he is being abused here. Who is the mod for this part of the forum?
BTW, with this kind of language by the 'educated lot', it is not surprising to see violence by uneducated lot done in Pakistan by all political parties, including by the Youthias.
 

