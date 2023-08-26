Costly Electricity & Over Billing !!! People not willing to Pay Bills !

Oye , Core KOMANNDER session bula le !!!!

Core KOMMANDEER talk shalk hojai

With Tea and Biscuit

Agenda for discussion , need more Air-condition for Plaza

These people people are jumping off bridges thinking someone will have heart and will care they don't know......Most Army Tola won't know as they would be in their Air condition plaza , having a meeting about important matter about next "Sazish against country"BEST JOB - ARMY JOB (No upper bound to salary , more you do hard work more plots and shopping plaza await you)1- Free Electricity2- Free Water3- Free Gas4- Free Housing5- Free Education for children6- Own medical facilities7- FREE plot8- Free Apartment or homeSpecial ads on TV claiming they are saviors - feel good , advertisement and songsCh**tiya are working class in Pakistan , work get less pay , and then pay all UtilitiesSend children to , O Level , or a Level , because no one recognizes the standard of Pakistani highschoolAnd then spend own money to get tutors and teachers for children. When they eventually get out there are no Jobs because , that is not CORE COMMANDER duty they just make sure 45% goes to army from Budget