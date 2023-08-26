Costly Electricity & Over Billing !!! People not willing to Pay Bills !

These people people are jumping off bridges thinking someone will have heart and will care they don't know......
Most Army Tola won't know as they would be in their Air condition plaza , having a meeting about important matter about next "Sazish against country"
Oye , Core KOMANNDER session bula le !!!!
Core KOMMANDEER talk shalk hojai
- With Tea and Biscuit
- Agenda for discussion , need more Air-condition for Plaza
BEST JOB - ARMY JOB (No upper bound to salary , more you do hard work more plots and shopping plaza await you)
1- Free Electricity
2- Free Water
3- Free Gas
4- Free Housing
5- Free Education for children
6- Own medical facilities
7- FREE plot
8- Free Apartment or home
Special ads on TV claiming they are saviors - feel good , advertisement and songs
Ch**tiya are working class in Pakistan , work get less pay , and then pay all Utilities
Send children to , O Level , or a Level , because no one recognizes the standard of Pakistani highschool
And then spend own money to get tutors and teachers for children. When they eventually get out there are no Jobs because , that is not CORE COMMANDER duty they just make sure 45% goes to army from Budget