Corruption of Pakistan army generals we never speak about

Prime Minister Imran Khan promised ‘new Pakistan’ but members of his inner circle secretly moved millions offshore - ICIJ
Leak shows a key ally tried to bypass tax authorities and political and military elites bought luxury apartments and set up shell companies.
www.icij.org
Some generals have properties in several continents. One general talked about in Ahmed Noorani progam above bought property in Manhattan by cash. By cash! In world's most expensive, prime location. This is general Shafaat Shah. He tweets sanctimonious stuff all the time.
He has an apartment each in London, Dubai and Manhattan.