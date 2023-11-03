What's new

Corruption of Pakistan army generals we never speak about

airmarshal

airmarshal

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jul 28, 2010
Messages
9,344
Reaction score
11
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada


www.icij.org

Prime Minister Imran Khan promised ‘new Pakistan’ but members of his inner circle secretly moved millions offshore - ICIJ

Leak shows a key ally tried to bypass tax authorities and political and military elites bought luxury apartments and set up shell companies.
www.icij.org www.icij.org

Some generals have properties in several continents. One general talked about in Ahmed Noorani progam above bought property in Manhattan by cash. By cash! In world's most expensive, prime location. This is general Shafaat Shah. He tweets sanctimonious stuff all the time.


He has an apartment each in London, Dubai and Manhattan.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khursheed Shah cautions PML-N against locking horns with two retired generals
Replies
4
Views
277
SBD-3
SBD-3
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Should we not take names of those involved in pushing Pakistan into crisis, says Sanaullah
Replies
11
Views
308
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Mirzali Khan
Pakistan’s Army is Back in Charge of Politics- The Economist
2
Replies
16
Views
807
Fasbre2
F
M
Why two luxury London homes are at the centre of Pakistan’s turmoil
Replies
0
Views
311
mangochutney
M
HAIDER
Bureaucrats refuse posting to Presidency after bills saga
Replies
3
Views
271
hydrabadi_arab
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom