Corruption of an army general - and this is just tip of the iceberg

airmarshal

airmarshal

I put a thread on General Shafaat Shah corruption and it was deleted. Today FactFocus has published the report with full evidence.


Can someone tell us bloody civilians how a Lt. Gen. can buy an apartment with payment in cash in Manhattan?

Here is the full report, not hearsay but with evidence:

Mastering the Art of Stealth Wealth: Exploring the Global Real Estate Holdings of a Pakistan Army General

New York City government record proves Gen Shafaat purchased a luxurious apartment in downtown Manhattan by paying USD 1.4 million in 2012Pakistani records indicate that G
Before this thread is closed, can this forum tell me why we cant discuss a general's corruption?
 
airmarshal said:
I put a thread on General Shafaat Shah corruption and it was deleted. Today FactFocus has published the report with full evidence.


Can someone tell us bloody civilians how a Lt. Gen. can buy an apartment with payment in cash in Manhattan?

Before this thread is closed, can this forum tell me why we cant discuss a general's corruption?
Replace the URL with Twitter.com instead of x.com and it will be able to show the tweet
 
You must be mistaken, this might be propaganda. Our generals are ghazwa e hind generals, they r mujahideen, they lead simple lives and have no worldly desires, they dont evwn take anything after retirement. Bloody civilians have no right to question these angels, they will solve all problems of Pakistan 😂.
 
Here is Fact Focus putting the documents out on social media:


This one is a gem. I can be a top lawyer in Manhattan earning millions. I can be a top bank executive, again earning millions. I cant imagine to buy an apartment in Manhattan with cash. But our army Lt. Gen. has also invaded NY City!

airmarshal said:
I put a thread on General Shafaat Shah corruption and it was deleted. Today FactFocus has published the report with full evidence.


Can someone tell us bloody civilians how a Lt. Gen. can buy an apartment with payment in cash in Manhattan?

Here is the full report, not hearsay but with evidence:

Mastering the Art of Stealth Wealth: Exploring the Global Real Estate Holdings of a Pakistan Army General

New York City government record proves Gen Shafaat purchased a luxurious apartment in downtown Manhattan by paying USD 1.4 million in 2012Pakistani records indicate that G
Before this thread is closed, can this forum tell me why we cant discuss a general's corruption?
An Apartment in Manhattan? Think you really don't know the scale of their wealth. This is just nothing for them. Rightly said its only the tip of the iceberg

30+ Lt Generals and 200+ Major Generals that's military establishment that is addicted to wealth and luxury. Why do you think want to grab power all the time. A mere 22nd grade officer (COAS) without taking permission from his govt executive (PM) or command in cheif of military (President) use and abuse state's resources, put a massive man-power for political maneuvering of his own choice, as if he will be paying salaries for these men from his own pocket and yet shamelessly he is answerable to no one.

Its a massive and shameless list of corruptions, treachery and incompetency of this General staff.
 
airmarshal said:
Here is Fact Focus putting the documents out on social media:


This one is a gem. I can be a top lawyer in Manhattan earning millions. I can be a top bank executive, again earning millions. I cant imagine to buy an apartment in Manhattan with cash. But our army Lt. Gen. has also invaded NY City!

Please don’t spoil our secret plan ! It’s a secret invasion ! Soon our Army will be In full control of USA !
 
It's just a phase in our invasion of NA, don't worry guys.
 

