Corruption of an army general - and this is just tip of the iceberg

I put a thread on General Shafaat Shah corruption and it was deleted. Today FactFocus has published the report with full evidence.
Can someone tell us bloody civilians how a Lt. Gen. can buy an apartment with payment in cash in Manhattan?
Here is the full report, not hearsay but with evidence:
Before this thread is closed, can this forum tell me why we cant discuss a general's corruption?
Mastering the Art of Stealth Wealth: Exploring the Global Real Estate Holdings of a Pakistan Army General
New York City government record proves Gen Shafaat purchased a luxurious apartment in downtown Manhattan by paying USD 1.4 million in 2012Pakistani records indicate that G
factfocus.com
Before this thread is closed, can this forum tell me why we cant discuss a general's corruption?
Last edited: