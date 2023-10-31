What's new

Corona devi strikes back: Bharati health minister speaks up after rise of heart attacks among Bharati youth, points to Coronavirus

What health minister said about the spate of heart attack cases in Gujarat
PTI |
Oct 30, 2023 09:17 AM IST

Several deaths due to heart issues have been reported in Gujarat recently, including during 'garba' events.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday cited an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study and said those who had earlier suffered a severe bout of Covid-19 must not overexert themselves for a year or two to avoid heart attacks and cardiac arrests.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.(ANI)

Several deaths due to heart issues have been reported in Gujarat recently, including during 'garba' events that mark Navratri festivities, which prompted state health minister Rushikesh Patel to hold a meeting with medical experts, including cardiologists.

Patel had asked experts to collect data of the deaths to find out causes and remedies.

"The ICMR has conducted a detailed study. As per this study, those who have suffered from severe COVID-19 infection should not overexert themselves. They should stay away from hard workouts, running and strenuous exercises for a short time, say a year or two, so as to avoid heart attacks," Mandaviya told reporters.

During her recent visit here, Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel had also expressed concern over the issue.

Among those who died of heart attacks was one Veer Shah, a Class 12 student from Kheda district, 28-year-old Ravi Panchal from Ahmedabad, and 55-year-old Shankar Rana from Vadodara.

Incidentally, before the start of Navratri festivities, the state Health and Family Welfare Department, through a notification, made it mandatory for garba event organisers to deploy an ambulance and a medical team at the venue to provide immediate aid to participants.

