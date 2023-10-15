Copying Hamas Model in Kashmir

Gaza is surrounded by Israel on 3 sides and is home to the largest prison in the world and is under 24/7 surveillance.

Still they dig tunnels and manage to take weapons inside and even produce themselves and now they given Israel such a big surprisem



Why can something like this happen here in Kashmir

Kashmir area is also very big as compared to Gaza and it is difficult for surveillance because of the hills.

Then why did the our army fenced the LOC?

In Pakistan a lot of donations were taken in the name of Kashmiris and a lot of young guys were recruited in the name of jihad but nothing was done.

Why can't Kashmiris resist like Palestinians?



It would easier to provide weapons to Kashmiris as compare to how Palestinian are getting weapons and the Indian army is also far behind IDF, they don't even have iron dome and neither Europe and America will give diplomatic support to India nor will they given weapons like Israel.



Why our army is ready to lay under Indians instead of giving them reply.

If India can copy Israel and bring settlers to Kashmir to displace Muslims.



So why don't we copy Hamas?

Hamas have AGTM drones and rocket missiles, and all Kashmiris resistance fighters have is an AK-47 gun.

Kashmiri resistance declined died since musharaf took over and now it's almost dead.