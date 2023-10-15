What's new

Copying Hamas Model in Kashmir

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

Gaza is surrounded by Israel on 3 sides and is home to the largest prison in the world and is under 24/7 surveillance.
Still they dig tunnels and manage to take weapons inside and even produce themselves and now they given Israel such a big surprisem

Why can something like this happen here in Kashmir
Kashmir area is also very big as compared to Gaza and it is difficult for surveillance because of the hills.
Then why did the our army fenced the LOC?
In Pakistan a lot of donations were taken in the name of Kashmiris and a lot of young guys were recruited in the name of jihad but nothing was done.
Why can't Kashmiris resist like Palestinians?

It would easier to provide weapons to Kashmiris as compare to how Palestinian are getting weapons and the Indian army is also far behind IDF, they don't even have iron dome and neither Europe and America will give diplomatic support to India nor will they given weapons like Israel.

Why our army is ready to lay under Indians instead of giving them reply.
If India can copy Israel and bring settlers to Kashmir to displace Muslims.

So why don't we copy Hamas?
Hamas have AGTM drones and rocket missiles, and all Kashmiris resistance fighters have is an AK-47 gun.
Kashmiri resistance declined died since musharaf took over and now it's almost dead.
 
Modi must be waiting for some outcome from this so he can apply on Kashmir and India
 
What he's waiting for ?

Israelis can take Gaza and west bank but India already controls the Kashmirs

And thinking about taking Azad Kashmir or Gilgit is just dream
 
Kashmir was far more intense than Gaza until the 2000s.

Musharraf simply stopped all support to the Kashmiri resistance which allowed India to pour in massive amounts of infrastructure and soldiers.
 
deportation and kicking out of muslims from India to make it Hindu only country
 
They can't kick out 250 million people

Exactly
Ajeeb laitnay Ka shoq hai unko
And then they make big statements on TV
 
Acetic Acid, Sir. I suggest you be the first "soldier" to copy Hamas. Go to Kashmir yourself. Then, cross over into India and kill many, many women and children. Proclaim your great victory over the evil, colonizing Indians. Strike a blow for humanity!
 
How many Iranians or Lebanese are fighting in gaza?
It's the Palestinians themselves

You need to reread the post
I talked about Supplying weapons

And yes I would be ready to go but our military wouldn't even let anyone near the border.
No infiltration can happen without military's own involvement
And there's no mention of colonization of India
It was dissuasion post
If you don't like you can ignore
No need of such bullshit
 
Yes this could work @Acetic Acid and it appears that GHQ has already started work towards this goal in Kashmir. See below:


1697384709460.png



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1712004089360601579


1697384804140.png
 
I was absolutely amazed at what Hamas was capable of.
The have an excellent arms industry in Gaza, and their military planning would make a professional army proud.

Remember, Gaza was a no-go area for the Israelis, unlike the West Bank or Kashmir.
 
Pakistani Generals sold out Kashmir.
 
