Cops guarding vaccinators attacked in Quetta again

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

QUETTA: Police personnel escorting polio vaccination team survived an armed attack during the last leg of immunisation campaign in Killi Qambrani, a neighbourhood on Quetta’s outskirts, on Saturday.

This was the third attack on police officials guarding polio vaccinators during the past one week. The other two had claimed three lives.

“Police personnel, who were guarding the polio team, were alert in the wake of Monday’s shooting on police in Nawan Killi area,” a senior police officer said, adding that polio workers also remained safe.

As soon as they came under attack, the police guards took positions and returned fire. In the ensuing encounter, an attacker sustained injuries but he was taken away by his accomplices on motorbikes.

There was no official confirmation in this regard. “No injured was brought to any government hospital in Quetta till late evening hours,” officials said.

Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove said the government would ensure security of polio vaccinators.
 
Real reason is these ugly rat thinks,by polio vaccine US want that only female baby produce, not male baby. So Muslims not able to do Jihad.

In reality all these groups were made by US.
 
Hero786 said:
Real reason is these ugly rat thinks,by polio vaccine US want that only female baby produce, not male baby. So Muslims not able to do Jihad.

In reality all these groups were made by US.
Nah they believe it causes sterility
 
Kingdom come said:
Nah they believe it causes sterility
There was a forum by Lal Masid+Jamia Hafsa thugs,
They published a book in Urdu about polio vaccination.
They said same which i wrote but with more (fake) detail.

Forum was with name "Jamia Hafsa Urdu Forum".
They provide recruitment for Pakistani Taliban.
Forum was full of slaughtering videos.

I contacted Pakistan Telecom Authority, and they blocked it in Pakistan in Zaradari era, when Nawaz Sharif era came, forum was un-blocked.

Now its dead, due to un known reason.

this was domain.

jhuf.net
 
Hero786 said:
There was a forum by Lal Masid+Jamia Hafsa thugs,
They published a book in Urdu about polio vaccination.
They said same which i wrote but with more (fake) detail.

Forum was with name "Jamia Hafsa Urdu Forum".
They provide recruitment for Pakistani Taliban.
Forum was full of slaughtering videos.

I contacted Pakistan Telecom Authority, and they blocked it in Pakistan in Zaradari era, when Nawaz Sharif era came, forum was un-blocked.

Now its dead, due to un known reason.

this was domain.

jhuf.net
Can I ask how you were part of such a forum
 
