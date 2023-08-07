Cops guarding vaccinators attacked in Quetta again

QUETTA: Police personnel escorting polio vaccination team survived an armed attack during the last leg of immunisation campaign in Killi Qambrani, a neighbourhood on Quetta’s outskirts, on Saturday.



This was the third attack on police officials guarding polio vaccinators during the past one week. The other two had claimed three lives.



“Police personnel, who were guarding the polio team, were alert in the wake of Monday’s shooting on police in Nawan Killi area,” a senior police officer said, adding that polio workers also remained safe.



As soon as they came under attack, the police guards took positions and returned fire. In the ensuing encounter, an attacker sustained injuries but he was taken away by his accomplices on motorbikes.



There was no official confirmation in this regard. “No injured was brought to any government hospital in Quetta till late evening hours,” officials said.



Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove said the government would ensure security of polio vaccinators.