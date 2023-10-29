COO Systems Limited Asif Akram | TBT ​

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Asif Akram

01:09 Asif’s background

05:22 How did he get his visa for US?

09:34 Why did he choose computer science at the time?

11:39 Travelling to the US!

13:13 After he landed, what happened next?

15:00 What was it like to study computer science back then?

16:44 After college, what did he do?

17:33 What was his first job?

18:45 How did he obtain his scholarship?

22:46 When did he return to Pakistan, and how did things turn out?

24:46 How did he land a job in Abacus?

27:28 What did he do there?

28:45 Why did he go to Saudi Arabia and how did he get there?

32:32 Moving to Jordan!

33:22 Did 9/11 and the dot-com bubble leave any impact?

34:18 How did he end up in IBM?

35:00 Why did he return to Pakistan again and what happened after?

36:53 Why did he select moving to Islamabad over Karachi?

37:40 The 2005 October Earthquake.

39:39 After he arrived in Lahore, what did he do for IBM?

41:08 What exactly were they doing?

44:11 How did his career progress then?

49:37 How did he come to be a part of Systems Limited?

50:57 What is his role here at Systems Limited?

52:01 What makes working here different?

52:58 What were his thoughts on the processes here and how did he enhance them?

54:40 What is the current headcount of the company?

56:06 What is the ultimate goal?

57:35 How would Asif address the supply-side issues and how can we solve it?

1:09:37 How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050?