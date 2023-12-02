What's new

Convicted Match Fixer Appointed as Consultant to Chief Selector by Khaki PCB

In 2011 Salman Butt was sent to prison for 30 months and banned from playing for 10 years for his part in a conspiracy to bowl deliberate no-balls during a 2010 Test match against England at Lord's.

But now PCB has appointed him as consultant member to chief selector Wahab Riaz.


Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing

The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.
1701530784441.png
 
Wtf man, we have ashraf heroin now. The dude is going to run pakistan cricket to the ground. I am envisioning a whitewash in the upcoming series against Australia. They all collectively managed to deflate the best batsman in pakistan right now. Instead brought in spotfixers, Salman Butt will fix matches in australis now? And akmal will teach our keepers the fine art of dropping catches? 😡 so mad.
 
A convicted Mota Nawaja who should be in prison will be forced down the throats
of 230 million people by a illegal Army Thief. Asim Whisky is busy in election engineering
and he is personally ringing Police officers in Punjab and telling them which PTI
member to arrest next.

The rot is from top to bottom in Pakistan, only a miracle can save the Country.
 
Remember this drop catch from Salman Butt in New Zealand, this was a series
before they went to England when they got caught lol.

 
Remember this drop catch from Salman Butt in New Zealand, this was a series
before they went to England when they got caught lol.

I used to be a club cricketer many moons ago and used to bowl to this cuck. I even got him out with my medium pace shit In swings lol in model town lahore.. There was a famous saying about him: goriyan lattan chittay patt, Salman Butt Salman butt. 😂
 

PCB fires Salman Butt after backlash​



“There is no pressure on me. I had made a decision and I am revoking it,” Wahab Riaz says​



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Saturday fired former batter Salman Butt within 24 hours of hiring him as a “consultant members” to chief selector Wahab Riaz after the decision drew severe criticism from the cricketing fraternity.

“People were talking all sorts of stuff about me and Salman Butt. Therefore, I am reverting the decision and I have already spoken to Salman Butt and I have told him that he cannot be part of my team,” Riaz told reporters at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“Some media houses and people are resorting to propaganda. Since we’re working under the chairmanship of Zaka Ashraf in a transparent manner, I am thankful to the board for allowing me to choose the people I want to work with.”

The board had Friday appointed former cricketers Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal, and Rao Iftikhar Anjum as members of the selection committee led by Riaz.

These were part of a slew of changes across the team’s management structure, which began following Babar Azam stepping down as captain and the appointment of Mohammad Hafeez as team director.

The PCB's decision to appoint former skipper Butt didn't sit well with social media users. Many fans opposed the appointment due to his role in the spot-fixing scandal in 2010.

In 2011, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison and banned from playing for 10 years for being involved in conspiracy to bowl deliberate no-balls during a 2010 Test match against England at Lord's.

Melbourne hero and former cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz said that such appointments would take national cricket back to those eras when match-fixing was rampant.

In response to a question, Riaz clarified that appointing Butt was solely his decision, but he was revoking it due to “propaganda”.

“There is no pressure on me. I had made a decision and I am revoking it,” Wahab Riaz says



PCB fires Salman Butt after backlash

“There is no pressure on me. I had made a decision and I am revoking it,” Wahab Riaz says
Thank your dear sir, for bringing us this news. You are great as always! And my hero here!
 
Damn. Maybe one thing about social media and the recent political debacle is that people are more politically aware and critical.

Some areas really do deserve the criticism and pressure while others is just a naive way to shoot your own self in the foot.

Ultimately I think this could have a net positive impact on the country. Calling out corruption and being critical of institutions is a good way to make them perform well.
 
How did they even think of appointing him?

Wahab should be fired for even thinking of appointing Salman Butt.

I don’t think anything good will come out of this setup either.
 
Bro! Wahab is the one who gave him his personal jacket to hide the 10,000 pounds mazhar majeed gave to butt lol. Hamam main sab nangay hain
 
1701533102006.png
 
Salman Butt and Mota Nawaja have quite a few things in common, they are both
corrupt, convicted criminals and both are smelly Butts. lol
 
Pak cricket at its worst ...what a shame ..
 

