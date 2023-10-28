Container module Kindergartens delivered to the herders doorstep in remote pastoral areas in Tibet

beijingwalker
Tibet in China provides free education from kingdergarten to college, but for very young kids from herder families in remote pastoral regions in Tibet, it's impossible to get them in regular kingdergartens.
So movable container module"Sunshine kingdergartens" are set up, each "Sunshine kingdergarten" is equipped two sets of container-style prefabricated houses. These houses have photovoltaic panels on the roofs, capable of generating and storing electricity.
This set up addresses the teaching, living, and charging needs of the kingdergarten, significantly enhancing the efficiency of early childhood education.
Kingdergarten teachers usually drive to these remote pastoral regions to teach, for pasturelands which are not conncected with roads, teachers need to ride motorbikes to their students.
