‘Contain China, Maintain Peace & Trade with India’: US Warns Pakistan During Army Chief Munir's Visit​

‘Contain China, Maintain Peace & Trade with India’: US Warns Pakistan During Army Chief Munir's VisitReported By: Manoj Gupta
CNN-News18
Last Updated: DECEMBER 18, 2023, 11:09 IST
General Asim Munir met with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, Secretary of Defense, General (Retd.) Llyod Austin, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, during his ongoing visit to the US. (Photo: AP File)
Restrict China’s penetration into Pakistan to only economic corridor, and don’t provide any access to Beijing in security set-up, the US has clearly instructed Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir during his ongoing visit to Washington.
The move is being seen as stopping Chinese security outposts in Pakistan, according to top intelligence sources. China has demanded military outposts in Gwadar in Balochistan for its citizens working in Pakistan, and using Gwadar International Airport for its fighter jets.
Sometime in September, US Ambassador Donald Blome “secretly” visited China-funded Gwadar Port in Balochistan, which many political analysts said “signified the start of US’ amenable diplomacy with Pakistan”.
The Gwardar Port is part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was spearheaded by Beijing since 2015. The project has reached an impasse due to disagreements between the two countries. Besides this, The Silk Road Fund was created by China to invest in CPEC projects till 2030.
According to insiders, US officials had told Pakistan Army Chief that if his country needs financial help they will have to “accept some terms and conditions, including trade with India”. They also advised him that Pakistan should “talk as soon as possible” with India, and “maintain peace at LoC” in order to maintain trade relations with them.
The Washington-based Foreign Policy magazine had noted that the Pakistan Army Chief was visiting the US amidst unsettled relations between the two countries since US troops’ retreat from Afghanistan in 2021.
General Munir’s, who does not have any strong ties to the West, visit to the US was motivated by economic concerns, as US was Pakistan’s top export destination, according to Dawn.
Insiders say that Pakistan is “not keen” on accepting China’s conditions on certain development projects, and is ready to move to the US camp, which could also benefit Saudi Arabia.
General Asim met with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, Secretary of Defense, General (Retd.) Llyod Austin, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, during his ongoing visit.
