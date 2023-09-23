[CONSTRUCTION UPDATES] Brightline West High-Speed Rail Project 🚆



Go car-free, care-free | Brightline West Brightline West is the future of a car-free, care-free lifestyle, connecting Las Vegas and Southern California via all-electric, high-speed train.

Brightline is the only private provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity passenger rail service in America. Recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies in travel, Brightline offers a guest-first experience designed to reinvent train travel and take cars off the road by connecting city pairs and congested corridors that are too close to fly and too long to drive. Brightline is operating its first passenger train in South Florida - Brightline Florida - and is developing its second system, Brightline West.Brightline West will build on Florida’s award-winning service by connecting Las Vegas and Southern California with the first true high-speed passenger rail system in the nation. This 218-mile, all-electric high-speed rail service will include a flagship station in Las Vegas, with additional stations in Apple Valley, Hesperia, and Rancho Cucamonga. At speeds of 186+ miles per hour, trains will take passengers from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga in just 2 hours and 10 minutes, twice as fast as the normal drive time. The Rancho Cucamonga Station will connect to Southern California’s regional Metrolink service, allowing for seamless connectivity into downtown Los Angeles and beyond.Currently my favorite construction project in the US. I can't wait for them to start building the high-speed railway. This will likely be the biggest leap for high-speed trains in US history. This project could change a lot and open up significant investments in high-speed railways across America. Also, Brightline is light years ahead of Amtrak there's no comparison tbh. The difference is enormous.