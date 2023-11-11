What's new

Construction of Vietnam’s tallest building begins

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,876
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
108 floors|600m+

Phuong Trach Tower will be built by BRG Group (Vietnam) and Sumitomo (Japan).
The entire Hanoi smart city project will cost $4.2 billion.

The building was designed with inspiration from Vietnamese traditional ao dai.


1699721657731.png


1699721797419.png


1699721724669.png


1699721743562.png


1699721762086.png
 

Similar threads

Viet
Phuong Trach Tower: Vietnam’s tallest building begins construction next month
Replies
1
Views
138
Viet
Viet
Viet
Foster + Partners completes new buildings for Techcombank in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
157
Viet
Viet
Viet
China begins construction of high-speed railway link to Vietnam
Replies
2
Views
237
REhorror
R
Viet
Vietnam rapidly builds up South China Sea reef
Replies
0
Views
100
Viet
Viet
Viet
Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi: Litte Korea transplanted in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
258
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom