Construction of Vietnam’s tallest building begins

Viet
108 floors|600m+
Phuong Trach Tower will be built by BRG Group (Vietnam) and Sumitomo (Japan).
The entire Hanoi smart city project will cost $4.2 billion.
The building was designed with inspiration from Vietnamese traditional ao dai.
