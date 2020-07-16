Constant Daily Anti China Propaganda,Is the Indian Media Inadvertently Putting the Country To War!

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
If we open any Indian news channel these days all we can find out is anti China propaganda in full swing. The bruised and mauled egos of the Indian outlets are hell bent in creating a big scene. On the contrary all the Chinese mainstream media are playing cool but observing the Indian false BRAVADO with amusement. The Indian news Channels constant China bashing might put their fragile national integrity and existence at stake. The never ending Indian tirade of propaganda encompasses Taiwan,Hong Kong,Tibet, Mongolia,Uighurs, PLA, South China Sea and the Chinese Communist party on a daily basis.
There are many many more news clips to show, i will suffice for a couple now. The Indian media is full guns blazing and preparing its nation and the globe against China.The big question is for how long the Chinese will tolerate this BS! Are the prudent Chinese just waiting for the barking dogs to tire out and than deliver their master stroke, is anybodies guess.
