Constant Daily Anti China Propaganda,Is the Indian Media Inadvertently Putting the Country To War!

If we open any Indian news channel these days all we can find out is anti China propaganda in full swing. The bruised and mauled egos of the Indian outlets are hell bent in creating a big scene. On the contrary all the Chinese mainstream media are playing cool but observing the Indian false BRAVADO with amusement. The Indian news Channels constant China bashing might put their fragile national integrity and existence at stake. The never ending Indian tirade of propaganda encompasses Taiwan,Hong Kong,Tibet, Mongolia,Uighurs, PLA, South China Sea and the Chinese Communist party on a daily basis.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1283633803026526208
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1283627722883784705
EdCcWvXVAAAGZgD


There are many many more news clips to show, i will suffice for a couple now. The Indian media is full guns blazing and preparing its nation and the globe against China.The big question is for how long the Chinese will tolerate this BS! Are the prudent Chinese just waiting for the barking dogs to tire out and than deliver their master stroke, is anybodies guess.:pakistan::china:
 
China was the aggressor. Who else should Indian media bash then.

China is doing a great favour as Indian media has rallied the nation against China. It has mitigated the economic pain caused by Corona. Moreover anti China sentiment is favourable for domestic manufacturing units.
 
Let them cry their hearts out.
 
According to modi china never set a foot on indian land, so that makes india the aggressor. But with a population as dumb as that of india, anything can be twisted to modi's favor.
 
according to you, Modi is destroying India still you being a pakistani criticize Modi. Strange !!!!
 
The question is, why is the OP watching indian news Channels? That too third rate ones!!

Only Kids believe that media channels will push a country to war. what the media shows is for domestic consumption, Usually that in India is dictated by the BJP.
 
A very insecure nation, smearing and slandering will never make you a powerful nation. Many say Chinese media sucks cause we don't do what western and Indian media do, hysterically churn out lies and attacks to brainwash the population, actually China doesn't bother do the smearing campaigns because China doesn't care, China knows what can make China strong and what won't.
 
Who is criticizing? R u kidding me, after such a long time india is brought down, thanks to modi. All am saying is that modi denies any transgression by chinese then how can u blame chinese for aggression? Do u consider ur PM a liar???
 
You decide. Has Indian transgressed or has Chinese made the first move ? Lets see how much you know about facts !
 
As if anyone in india care about facts. The fact that am discussing is that ur PM denied chinese made incursions, so why dont u ppl believe him when u believe everything else he says?
 
Even with India media stirring nationalistic sentiments I don't think there will be a war at this time.
The only way for war is if Indian troops do another incursion into Chinese land or India fires the first shot. Other than that anyone looking for war will be disappointed.
 

