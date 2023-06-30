What's new

Congratulating on IMF deal. What kind of state of mind we are in as nation.

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2015
Messages
3,680
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
What kind of state of mind we are in as a nation? Pakistani politicians media and some generals are congratulating the nation on IMF deal. They don't realize it is a great shame to the nation of 300 million who even can not stand on its feet. Shamless politicians and media give the news as they reached to Mars. World is reaching Mars and not even thinking about moon anymore. We still can not find Eid ka chand.. are we dying as a nation. Are we morally so corrupt as we teaching our kids that getting loans is a good thing for the nation? I was reading some tweets from Pakistani ministers and important pm and their paid media and they are so excited after signing the deal with IMF.as that money will go into their pocket. those ministers and their leaders ruled this country for 40 years and are still not able to make it self-sufficient. these leaders have 100 of million of properties in UK France Dubai and ruled alongside military Generals and they could not able to bring out Pakistan from poverty.
Imf is one tool of usa and west to control the poor world.
There are some tools west uses to contol the poor world
1 United Nations
2 World Bank
3 IMF
4 Nato
Those came out of IMF and world bank they kind of bit free from west slavery
Now Chinese and russia brought a bank which 90 billions funds to help poor countries so they can come out west slavery.
 
Last edited:
As long as the Pakistani people don't reject the generals and corrupt politicians this will be the fate of Pakistan. A weak and corrupt nation that survives on loans.

Let me assure you, Pakistan will very soon be requesting for additional loans. 3 billion dollars is absolutely peanuts.
 
The IMF loan couldn’t have been approved without American approval.

The US and other countries that give loans to the illegal junta of whiskey generals and criminal politicians are showing their approval of the reign of terror against the Pakistani people. They will be held equally responsible for all the murder, torture and rape going on today.
 
Does anyone have info on how this money will be used? Like a government document showing which sector they are going to invest this money in?
 
Dalit said:
As long as the Pakistani people don't reject the generals and corrupt politicians this will be the fate of Pakistan. A weak and corrupt nation that survives on loans.

Let me assure you, Pakistan will very soon be requesting for additional loans. 3 billion dollars is absolutely peanuts.
Click to expand...

I mentioned here that this loan tranche was from Jan-June 2023, so it was nothing to get happy about; now, at the end of July, they will start begging for the remainder of the year.

We in the U.S. get mental migraines when we need to get a loan as many factors are impacted, from personal to business, and it's not a time to celebrate until you are done paying the debt, but this is a whole other level of mental physics to be celebrating a loan for a country of 250 million. It's so sad that they aren't able to raise capital through internal funding; it just shows they, even among their party members people do not trust them.

Sad state of affairs.

IndoUS said:
Does anyone have info on how this money will be used? Like a government document showing which sector they are going to invest this money in?
Click to expand...

It will be used for debt servicing. These incompetent fools have no clue about running a country, and with a capital flight out of the country, there isn't much this government can invest in. That Charter of Economy talk is also garbage; it's just Roof Afza for the populace to swallow.
 
Last edited:
Cash GK said:
What kind of state of mind we are in as a nation? Pakistani politicians media and some generals are congratulating the nation on IMF deal. They don't realize it is a great shame to the nation of 300 million who even can not stand on its feet. Shamless politicians and media give the news as they reached to Mars. World is reaching Mars and not even thinking about moon anymore. We still can not find Eid ka chand.. are we dying as a nation. Are we morally so corrupt as we teaching our kids that getting loans is a good thing for the nation? I was reading some tweets from Pakistani ministers and important pm and their paid media and they are so excited after signing the deal with IMF.as that money will go into their pocket. those ministers and their leaders ruled this country for 40 years and are still not able to make it self-sufficient. these leaders have 100 of million of properties in UK France Dubai and ruled alongside military Generals and they could not able to bring out Pakistan from poverty.
Imf is one tool of usa and west to control the poor world.
There are some tools west uses to contol the poor world
1 United Nations
2 World Bank
3 IMF
4 Nato
Those came out of IMF and world bank they kind of bit free from west slavery
Now Chinese and russia brought a bank which 90 billions funds to help poor countries so they can come out west slavery.
Click to expand...
Pakistan is most corrupt country in the world

How it lives on is still a miracle
 

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom