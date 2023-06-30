Congratulating on IMF deal. What kind of state of mind we are in as nation.

What kind of state of mind we are in as a nation? Pakistani politicians media and some generals are congratulating the nation on IMF deal. They don't realize it is a great shame to the nation of 300 million who even can not stand on its feet. Shamless politicians and media give the news as they reached to Mars. World is reaching Mars and not even thinking about moon anymore. We still can not find Eid ka chand.. are we dying as a nation. Are we morally so corrupt as we teaching our kids that getting loans is a good thing for the nation? I was reading some tweets from Pakistani ministers and important pm and their paid media and they are so excited after signing the deal with IMF.as that money will go into their pocket. those ministers and their leaders ruled this country for 40 years and are still not able to make it self-sufficient. these leaders have 100 of million of properties in UK France Dubai and ruled alongside military Generals and they could not able to bring out Pakistan from poverty.

Imf is one tool of usa and west to control the poor world.

There are some tools west uses to contol the poor world

1 United Nations

2 World Bank

3 IMF

4 Nato

Those came out of IMF and world bank they kind of bit free from west slavery

Now Chinese and russia brought a bank which 90 billions funds to help poor countries so they can come out west slavery.