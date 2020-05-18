What's new

Congrats: Zero Auto Sales for Monoply of Corolla, Suzuki & Honda in Pakistan

The criminal Auto cartals recorded 0 sales in last 2 months, prompting the car makers to raise prices by 5 lakh.

Congratulations Pakistan: O Zero Auto Sales for Monoply of Corolla, Suzuki & Honda Cars in Pakistan

Published May 13, 2020 06:25am

Zero car sales in April
AAMIR SHAFAAT KHAN

5ebb4655b3db3.jpg


KARACHI/Lahore: Barring tractors, April proved to be one of the worst months for the entire auto sector as car production and sales were reduced to zero.

The overall car production and sales during 10MFY20 plunged by 52 per cent year-on-year each to 88,628 and 86,330 units.

Meanwhile, there was no production of heavy vehicles (trucks and buses) in April but data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (Pama) mentioned negligible sales of some assemblers.

Some manufacturers also posted marginal sales in light commercial vehicles, pickups and jeeps during April despite nil production.

In the two/three-wheeler segment, only Atlas Honda Limited (AHL) registered sales of 2,783 units during the month even though there was no production. All other manufacturers neither assembled nor sold any units.

An official from Pama said that “I have never witnessed zero production and sales in auto history for an entire month and the situation looks the same for May, which is alarming for the auto sector.”

The government had suspended production and trading activities under lockdown from the third week of March to contain coronavirus.

Output and sales of the auto are still discontinued in May while other sectors have started opening up after the introduction of standard operating procedures (SoPs) and safety measures.

In trucks, only Hino and Isuzu posted sales of 14 units and 22 units amid plant shut down in April. The cumulative production and volumes in 10MFY20 shrank by 49.6pc and 46pc to 2,732 and 2,769.

Under the bus category, only Isuzu recorded sales in April, of just three units, amid zero production while other players did not operate and sell anything. As a result, output and volume of buses declined by 37pc and 31pc to 462 and 536 units in July-April.

In LCVs, pickups and jeeps, plants of all the manufacturers remained closed in April while Jac, D-Max and Hyundai Porter sold six, 11 and 22 units in April. Total production and sales of pickups plunged by 49pc and 52pc to 11,008 and 10,212 units in 10MFY20.

Total output and volume of jeeps stood at 3,290 and 3,140 units, down by 48.5pc and 51pc in the 10-month period whereas no activity was recorded in April.

Despite allowing tractor manufacturing in mid-April for the wheat harvesting season, total production and sales of Fiat and Massey Ferguson remained dismal.

Fiat produced and sold 9,306 and 9,762 units in July-April FY20, down by 40pc and 38pc while Massey Ferguson’s corresponding figures were lower by 43pc and 42pc to 15,581 units and 15,617 units, respectively.

Overall production and sales of two/three-wheelers fell 20pc to 1.187m units and 1.183m units in the last 10 months of the fiscal year.

With no production and sales, Indus Motor Company and Honda Atlas Cars Ltd (HACL) have already raised prices by Rs110,000-500,000 and Rs 60,000-120,000, respectively on account of the rupee devaluation.

Pama on May 8 had urged Industries Minister Hammad Azhar and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah to allow the opening of auto assembling plants under given SoPs as closures are resulting in massive production losses and depriving the government from the revenue.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2020

No need to feel sorry for car manufacturers In the same month of April and May Toyota Increased prices by upto 6 lacks using dollar excuse, quite unjustified as they had already increased prices by 50% in 2019 after devaluation to Rs 168. Now dollar goes back to 167 from 155 and they make huge price increases again even though rs 168 was factored in 2019. Similarly another car mafia Honda raised prices now and will charge Pakistanis more on those old Hondas.

They are all big criminal mafias, suzuki, toyotta and Honda because they know consumers have no choice and government does nothing about their ' price fixing'.

In a normal world, if sales fall manufacturers reduce prices, sacrifice their margins temporarily to get things going. Not here.
 
Sadly there are no Pakistani auto manufacturers to take over the demand from the monopoly and Pakistani consumers are completely to blame for it. Over the years some local companies have tried their luck at producing cars but consumer only wants Japanese and now they are suffering the consequences.
 
I don't feel the need for a new car while i know i might die in next few days or months . Corona virus.....
 
There are several companies ready to give these crooks run for their money now. A few more years and these teen daba cars will not find a single customer due to cheaper locally manufactured chinese cars accompanied by cheap spares. I would wish death suzuki a million times for the cursed Mehran they sold for years when in same price yaris and vitz were being sold in other countries. These companies can go to hell i will never buy a car from these crooks ever again.
 
Pandora said:
There are several companies ready to give these crooks run for their money now. A few more years and these teen daba cars will not find a single customer due to cheaper locally manufactured chinese cars accompanied by cheap spares. I would wish death suzuki a million times for the cursed Mehran they sold for years when in same price yaris and vitz were being sold in other countries. These companies can go to hell i will never buy a car from these crooks ever again.
Click to expand...

Me too these big three companies are a god damn curse, the famed Suzuki Mehran is a death car with 80's technology which has been sold at extortionate prices. Its absolutely unforgiveable they have been allowed to get away with this tin junk.
 
AsianLion said:
Honda, Toyotta and Suzuki are massively blackmailing Pakistan Government.

Bring down the prices of automobiles atleast by about 50% in these hard pandemic Coronavirus environment to boost demand and kick start sale if you are realistic. Already in 2019, these car mafias increased prices by 50% by around 10 lakh for each car and then again in 2020. Wtf.

Stop functioning as cartels and black mailing governments despite availing every protection, tax rebates, moratorium, Subsidies, lowering of interest rates on bank lending and other benefits at the cost of tax payers money.

Another few months like these big car mafias will be at thier senses. Bring them to knees.
Click to expand...
Do these companies release any data of revenues and net profits?
 
I wish Pakistan could eradicate the 3 mafia from the country. They are selling 1st or 2nd generation cars with same prices each year while rest of the world gets 4th generation with more options.
 
The 3 car mafia in Pakistan do whatever the companies want, more powerful than Pakistan now.

Price fixers Never lower prices when Rupee gets stronger. Car prices in pakistan are 1.5 times those in india Australia in dollar terms. They deserve zero sales. Maybe public has finally come to its senses.
 

