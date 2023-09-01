What's new

Comparison of the economic crimes of the Establishment and the Colonialists

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Mar 14, 2017
Messages
12,725
Reaction score
45
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I want you all to watch this video of how the British colonialists turned the territory of the Mughal Empire from a region that generated a quarter of the worlds wealth, into the impovrished "British India".

For us to understand what is happening in Pakistan today, it's essential to study our history. What the Brown Raj are doing is no different to what the British did.


In summary;
- The british created rules that all textile exports could only be sent to Britain.
- They paid for that using taxes from the colony itself.
- Then they destroyed the textile industry and exported only raw material
- They put huge taxes on textile manufacturing to make it uncompetitive
- They then sold fabric back to the colony
- they imposed huge agricultural taxes
- they then forced people to grow cash crops, not food


--------

The brown raj is doing the same in Pakistan. They subsidise their own businesses, they crush everyone elses. They are taxing the country to death.
 
Unfortunately these Military Criminals were imposed on Pakistan from 1947. The country never got independence. Pakistan is a cruel military garrison.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Independence Day: 165 million unaccounted Indian victims of the British colonial regime
Replies
1
Views
106
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjabi Chieftains And The 1857 Rebellion
Replies
4
Views
186
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Dalit
Zardari begs businessmen not to leave the country
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
1K
Foinikas
Foinikas
beijingwalker
The young high-earners deserting Britain – and never coming back
Replies
0
Views
74
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Bilal9
FY22: Bangladesh Home textile sector sees 43.28% growth, becomes second highest export earner
Replies
3
Views
325
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom