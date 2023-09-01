Comparison of the economic crimes of the Establishment and the Colonialists

I want you all to watch this video of how the British colonialists turned the territory of the Mughal Empire from a region that generated a quarter of the worlds wealth, into the impovrished "British India".For us to understand what is happening in Pakistan today, it's essential to study our history. What the Brown Raj are doing is no different to what the British did.In summary;- The british created rules that all textile exports could only be sent to Britain.- They paid for that using taxes from the colony itself.- Then they destroyed the textile industry and exported only raw material- They put huge taxes on textile manufacturing to make it uncompetitive- They then sold fabric back to the colony- they imposed huge agricultural taxes- they then forced people to grow cash crops, not food--------The brown raj is doing the same in Pakistan. They subsidise their own businesses, they crush everyone elses. They are taxing the country to death.