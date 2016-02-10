Comparative Rail Safety

i was expecting China to do well. The point is the Bath tub curve comes into pictureChina's rail infrastructure has undergone tremendous investment in safety and new technologies. therefore after initial spate of problems, the rail industry (especially the High Speed Rail) is now matured and at the valley portion pf curve. This means there will be lesse failures leading to unfortunate accidents and better safety records. However a lot would depend on how the system is being maintained.I can tell u based on similar examples elsewhere in world, that growing popularity of Chinese HST, while being delightful to corporate managers (higher revenues and profits), can be a pain for section controllers and maintenance managers. the point is as dependency of people on these systems grow, more trains will be introduced allowing lower time to take care of system. Initially inbuilt redundancy and capacity buffer allows you to work easily, but as it starts to get consumed, one really needs new technologies or use resources smartly to operate safely and reliably.a good pointer here would be average occupancy and utilization of system vis a vis safety record.I guess the situation is bad as most revenue for US railway industry comes from freight hauling and therefore i'm sure if they are actually paying much attention to upgrade of safety and tracks for passenger traffic.