Communist China is LITERALLY FALLING APART

I started laughing at this thread.LOL sure thing pal.
Do you remember all the locomotives that Pakistan bought from China ????????????
Scrapped as they broke down more than they actually ran
China is about to be the world's largest economy in NOMINAL GDP in a matter of years.
@beijingwalker
Do you remember all the locomotives that Pakistan bought from China ????????????
Source? Or are you speaking bullshit?
Chinese products are actually very good.
I bought a Haier washing machine and a Lenovo Ideapad Laptop. The quality is very good.
And a Pakistani from Europe defends ChinaAn Indian, American and Greek are joining forces in this threat... China is about to fall.
Yes, actually Lenovo is IBM, but China bought that company and made it Lenovo.Lenovo's are superb laptops. I have a few.
I advise Pakistanis to build Pakistan quickly so the future generations of Pakistan have a better place to live.Lenovo's are superb laptops. I have a few.
You could always go to Pakistan and help them. Bring some of that Canadian expertise.I advise Pakistanis to build Pakistan quickly so the future generations of Pakistan have a better place to live.