Communist China is LITERALLY FALLING APART

Do you remember all the locomotives that Pakistan bought from China ????????????
Scrapped as they broke down more than they actually ran
 
Puffin said:
Do you remember all the locomotives that Pakistan bought from China ????????????
Scrapped as they broke down more than they actually ran
No they were fine.

Muji.Iqbal said:
I started laughing at this thread.

China is about to be the world's largest economy in NOMINAL GDP in a matter of years.

@beijingwalker
An Indian, American and Greek are joining forces in this threat... China is about to fall.
 
Puffin said:
Do you remember all the locomotives that Pakistan bought from China ????????????
Scrapped as they broke down more than they actually ran
Source? Or are you speaking bullshit?

Chinese products are actually very good.

I bought a Haier washing machine and a Lenovo Ideapad Laptop. The quality is very good.

I refuse to buy American shit.

No matter how good the American shit is.
 
Muji.Iqbal said:
Source? Or are you speaking bullshit?

Chinese products are actually very good.

I bought a Haier washing machine and a Lenovo Ideapad Laptop. The quality is very good.
Lenovo's are superb laptops. I have a few.
 
Muji.Iqbal said:
I advise Pakistanis to build Pakistan quickly so the future generations of Pakistan have a better place to live.
You could always go to Pakistan and help them. Bring some of that Canadian expertise.
 
China won’t fall, it never has in 5000 years, but it’s people can withstand extreme suffering
 

