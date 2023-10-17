Colombia kicked out israeli ambassador

SecularNationalist
Shame on us so called Muslim countries. These non Muslims have more ethics and humanity inside them. Not a single Muslim country so far have done anything practical against Israel.
Colombia expels Israeli ambassador, threatens to suspend relations with Israel
The Colombian president expelled the Israeli envoy for criticizing the president’s outspoken support of Palestinians and accusations against Israel following the Hamas attack on Israel…
