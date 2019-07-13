dexter
If you liked watching The Great War and World War Two Series, the Cold War series is another gem added to 19th Century Major conflicts and Geo-politics.
Cold War starts journey with a video on the Potsdam conference held in German Cecilienhof in the Summer of 1945. Although the World War was not really over and the war in Asia was still going on, the allies, mainly US, UK, USSR and France, ended it in Europe and were preparing to reshape the world.
