Cold War Between PPP And PML-N Intensifies As Election Approaches

The political climate in Pakistan is poised for a fierce and contentious election season​

When the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) formed a coalition government in April 2022 after successfully ousting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), several eyebrows were raised at this unusual alliance. One thing that was clear was that this partnership was not bred out of any love that the two parties or its leaders may have had for each other — even if some of their old guard may be clutching to a decade and half old Charter of Democracy agreement. The alliance was bred out of necessity to counter a common enemy called Imran Khan.After spending a year in the coalition government (where some among the PPP have pointed to how they have carried the heavier burden while their Lahore-headquartered partners have enjoyed key operative roles in government and even blocked certain democratic efforts), it seems both parties have had enough of each other.Political analyst Mubasher Bukhari says that a bitter cold war is unfolding between the PPP and the PML-N in the lead-up to the upcoming general elections.Despite being allies in the incumbent federal coalition government and who have put their heads together in a confab in Dubai this week, both parties are locked in a fierce battle to secure the maximum seats in the next elections.This is leading both parties to make audacious attempts to infiltrate the other’s traditional vote banks.Lahore-based journalist Ahsan Raza, who has kept a keen eye on the affairs of the PPP, says traditionally, the party has focused on securing electable candidates to win in rural constituencies in Punjab.However, this time, the party has shifted its strategy and is also setting its sights on urban areas.He says PPP leaders are engaging with more than just politicians to achieve this goal. A charm offensive has been launched targeting the influential trader bodies and representatives from the commerce and chambers of industry.One significant recent development has been PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari meeting with the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), headed by its Patron-in-Chief Gohar Ejaz, in Lahore.During this meeting, Zardari invited the country’s leading textile industrialists, urging them to join his team to spearhead government initiatives in commerce and finance.This outreach effort aligns with Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s previous discussions on a Charter of Economy. Zardari encouraged the business community to create the charter and persuade all political parties to endorse it.By actively engaging with the business community, the PPP aims to secure their support and address the nation’s economic concerns.To sweeten the pot, some quarters have suggested that Zardari has backed the candidature of Ejaz as the next caretaker prime minister.The PML-N has traditionally enjoyed support from traders and industrialists — especially those in Punjab’s economic centers.However, it seems the PML-N’s struggles with the economy over the past year and a half have generated dissatisfaction amongst the business community with the party’s ability to navigate the choppy waters of the economic ocean going forward.