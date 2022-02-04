What's new

CNN: Beneath the Great Wall of China lies the world's deepest high-speed railway station and the world's first self-driving high-speed train is already in action
Updated 3rd February 2022
20200528034011572.jpg
20200528034032589.jpg

The Great Wall

(CNN) — With the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics fast approaching, the world's first self-driving high-speed train is already in action, transporting athletes and officials between the two main cities hosting the games on the historic Beijing-Zhangjiakou intercity railway.

The fact that this bullet train can drive itself is remarkable enough. But partway through the 56-minute ride, it passes through another engineering marvel: the Badaling Great Wall Station.
Completed in 2019, the station is a stone's throw away from the entrance to Badaling, the most popular section of the centuries-old wall. To protect the iconic monument from structural damage, the railway line and its accompanying station were built deep underground.

http%3A%2F%2Fcdn.cnn.com%2Fcnnnext%2Fdam%2Fassets%2F220127091821-02-badaling-great-wall-station-highspeed-railway.jpg


Buried 102 meters (335 feet) below ground and covering an area of more than 36,000 square meters, the three-story structure is said to be the world's deepest and largest underground high-speed railway station.

Constructing such a complex station, which includes a 12-kilometer-long (7.45 miles) tunnel system, under a UNESCO World Heritage site was no easy feat.

According to China's state media, engineers used an electronic detonator to precisely time the explosives down to the millisecond. It was the first time the technology was used in China, and allowed workers to maintain a vibration velocity of below 0.2 centimeters per second.

That means every explosion was precisely calculated to ensure the impact would be no stronger than a single footstep on the Great Wall.

15117096.jpeg



Starting in 2016, construction of the tunnel and the station took around three years to complete.

The high-speed railway shortens the journey from China's capital city to the Badaling Great Wall from around 1.5 hours -- traffic congestion could make that time far longer -- to around 27 minutes.

The station is a few minutes away from the Great Wall cable car station and around 800 meters (0.5 miles) from the starting point of the Badaling Great Wall. It's also home to China's second-longest escalator, stretching 88 meters long and 42 meters high.

Because of the distance to the train platform, the station gate is closed to ticket holders 12 minutes before the departure of the final train, instead of the usual five minutes in other stations in China, to ensure that the passengers have enough time to make their way through the massive station.

Will the Great Wall be making an appearance at the Winter Olympics?​

While there won't be any Olympics sporting events taking place anywhere near the Badaling Great Wall, it will be part of the torch relay, taking place February 2-4.
As a result the station, as well as the Badaling section of the wall, is closed on February 2 and 3.

Badaling isn't the only portion of the Great Wall that will make an appearance on TV screens as part of the Winter Olympics ceremonies.
Chongli district and Yanqing district, two areas with Winter Olympics villages, are also home to parts of the ancient barricade.
Some tracks at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Chongli are as close as 20 meters to the Great Wall, offering a historic view for the skiers competing in the games.
调整大小 5ee7f6c778c3b8fdfc55eb975839381d.jpg
调整大小 Badaling_1280.jpg
6d8cbcfbgy1gmguwlej1wj212w0pxkjm.jpg

The Winter Olympics high-speed railway​

The 108-mile-long Beijing-Zhangjiakou railway is served by a new high-speed electric multiple-unit (EMU) Fuxing train developed and operated by the state-owned China State Railway Group.
Unveiled in early January, it can run up to 350 kilometers (or 217 miles) per hour and cuts travel time between two of the main Olympics host cities from three hours to 56 minutes.

Though the high-speed train is autonomous, a monitoring driver is on board at all times. The train can automatically start, stop and adjust to the different speed limits between stations.
The train's eight cars are equipped with 5G signals, intelligent lighting and 2,718 sensors to collect real-time data and detect any operational abnormalities.

Special carriages were designed with the needs of athletes in mind. For instance, some cabins feature larger storage areas for winter sports equipment, which can be accessed by QR code.
In addition to the main rail line, there are also two branches, Yanqing and Chongli, that connect authorized passengers to two key Winter Olympic villages.

A 55-day closed-loop management system, which started from January 21, has been implemented so those heading to the Olympic Games do not share the same train carriages as other passengers on the line. (Read more about Beijing's ambitious Olympics "bubble" here.)

edition.cnn.com

The brand new, state-of-the-art Olympic version of the Fuxing (Rejuvenation) intelligent electric multiple unit (EMU) was specially tailored for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
The bullet train is the world's first intelligent and autonomous high-speed train with a 5G live broadcast studio on board. The eight-car EMU was customized for the upcoming Winter Olympics and can carry up to 564 passengers, reaching speed of 350 kilometers per hour.
The train features four classes of seating, including first, second and business classes, and a media studio. It will travel along the high-speed line linking Beijing and Olympic co-host Zhangjiakou City in north China's Hebei Province. The bullet train will serve multiple locations and shuttle athletes, staff and volunteers.
 
The train running this route

World's first 5G smart high-speed railway launched for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
14:57, 06-Jan-2022
The world's first express train that incorporates a studio powered by 5G technology has been launched. The train, jointly developed by China Media Group and China Railway, will be put into operation today. The high-speed trains will also provide services for other international media.

 
5 G bullet train, a fast moving home office for all passangers, time is money, lots of time saved on the way

346158e62bfba628ced8bb07a4b3c1ec-png.873422

wx_article_20190610214426_xjogkr-jpg.873435

52213572-jpeg.873423

52213581-jpeg.873426

52213640-jpeg.873428

w020220107274571245616-jpg.873438

w020220107274571351603-jpg.873439

w020220107274571286067-jpg.873440

w020220107274571117835-jpg.873436
 
The Great Wall, the Snow Mountain, 5G bullet train, 350km/hour moving office, ALL IN ONE.

调整大小 536.jpg
调整大小 574.jpg

调整大小 北京冬奧列車_x1.jpg

调整大小 bji06340108.jpg
 
Over 100 meters underground, world's deepest high-speed railway station and the world's first self-driving high-speed train is already in action

调整大小 9b7c2c70ly1gw8p060pyjj22tc240e82.jpg

调整大小 735ec20dly1h14nszqyqej22c0340hdv.jpg

调整大小 0061pKLLly1gu0avzd0naj63lc2p4hdw02.jpg

调整大小 9b7c2c70ly1gw8oyktb4vj22402tchdw.jpg

调整大小 Platform_1_of_Badaling_Great_Wall_Railway_Station_(20220109144940).jpg
1920px-Platform_2_end_of_Badaling_Great_Wall_Railway_Station_(20201201173058).jpg

调整大小 735ec20dly1h14nt3nzxcj23402c0u10.jpg
调整大小 735ec20dly1h14nt289s3j23402c0hdv.jpg

调整大小 220127092126-05-badaling-great-wall-station-highspeed-railway.jpg.jpg
 
SaadH said:
How true are the rumors that during the cold war, Chinese dug up hundreds of miles of tunnel to survive a nuclear war?
Click to expand...
Hundred of miles of nuke tunnels, if not thousands, are entirely possible, though it might consists of different sections not all connected together.
 

