Climate and China fears are bringing South Asia’s countries closer
An electricity deal between Bangladesh, India and Nepal is a hopeful sign for tighter trade ties
www.economist.com
Note, the grand old London Economist is the western liberal order’s mouthpiece on economics and trade.
China is indeed a boon for Bangladesh. Without the Chinese stick - Hinduvta would not have come to the table.
Hence, excellent relations with communist China is a must. Something on which the BNP, and western stooge Younus, cannot be trusted.