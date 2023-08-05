What's new

Climate and China fears are bringing South Asia’s countries closer

I

www.economist.com

Climate and China fears are bringing South Asia’s countries closer

An electricity deal between Bangladesh, India and Nepal is a hopeful sign for tighter trade ties
www.economist.com www.economist.com

Note, the grand old London Economist is the western liberal order’s mouthpiece on economics and trade.

China is indeed a boon for Bangladesh. Without the Chinese stick - Hinduvta would not have come to the table.

Hence, excellent relations with communist China is a must. Something on which the BNP, and western stooge Younus, cannot be trusted.
 
BD and Pakistan are more aligned with China.
 
Dalit said:
BD and Pakistan are more aligned with China.
Click to expand...

The way to maximise benefits is to have cordial relations with all.

Pakistan has compromised itself by putting all its eggs in the Chinese basket.

Under Hasina, Bangladeshis do not trust, love or respect any of the big powers or wannabe powers.

Relationships are strictly cordial and focused on business.

Bangladesh even buys rice from Burma!!!
 

